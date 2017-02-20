Nextech to Host Third Annual EDGE User Conference

TAMPA, FL–(Marketwired – February 20, 2017) – Nextech Systems, a leading provider of specialty-focused health care technology solutions for physician practices, is excited to host its third annual EDGE user conference February 23-25, 2017 at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary resort in Orlando, Florida. Nextech’s annual user conference focuses on giving specialty practice providers an EDGE — the chance to Educate, Discover, Generate and Exchange with their peers and industry experts.

This year, EDGE will host more than 600 attendees and will feature more than 130 educational sessions, including 60 brand new topics. These sessions provide users with tools and knowledge to help their practices improve in areas from workflow and efficiency to cybersecurity. After the conference, Nextech clients will return to their practices armed with in-depth product training and understanding of Nextech and industry best practices.

Attendees are invited to join the welcome reception on Thursday, February 23 at The Contemporary Resort’s Porte-Cochere for a unique opportunity to network and enjoy the evening with other Nextech users and the Nextech staff. On Friday night, attendees will enjoy an exclusive dinner followed by a dessert party and special event inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Other conference events include:

In-depth pre-conference workshops on Thursday, February 23

One-on-one sessions with product experts

Account Manager meet-and-greet opportunity

User exchange groups

EDGE 2017 will feature keynote speaker, Josh Linkner. He founded and served as CEO of four tech companies, which sold for a combined value of more than $200 million. Linkner is an experienced business leader, venture capitalist, health care industry expert, and author of two New York Times bestsellers: Disciplined Dreaming and The Road to Reinvention. At the EDGE user conference, Linkner will discuss Hacking Innovation: practical tools that can be used immediately to increase creative output and deliver bottom-line results.

“We are excited to host our largest EDGE conference yet this year and look forward to engaging with more than 600 of Nextech’s clients during a weekend of networking and education,” said Mike Scarbrough, President and CEO at Nextech. “EDGE is an important and exciting opportunity for our users to come together and learn from Nextech’s experts — and each other — how to best increase productivity and profitability within their practices.”

For more information on how to register for the event please visit nextechedge.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete health care technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated Practice Management and Electronic Medical Record solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.