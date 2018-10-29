NHL & MGM Team Up on Gambling

CBJ — If you can’t beat ‘em, join em.

What may have seemed like a long-shot not all that long ago has become a reality with news that the National Hockey League is teaming up with MGM Resorts International of Las Vegas to enter the sports gambling industry.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the multiyear partnership with MGM, the famed hospitality and entertainment company.

However, it should be noted that the NHL will not receive a cut of gambling profits, but will rather provide MGM with data that can be used towards sports betting lines.

“The new sports betting landscape presents a unique opportunity for fan engagement utilizing technology and data that are exclusive to our league,” Bettman said at Monday’s news conference in New York. “Fan engagement, technological advancement and innovation are paramount to our progressive approach and will be at the forefront of everything we do.”

The MGM casino already has multiyear deals in place with the NBA and WNBA.

