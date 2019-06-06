Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | NHL player Max Domi walks with thousands of Montrealers to find a cure for type 1 diabetes NHL player Max Domi walks with thousands of Montrealers to find a cure for type 1 diabetes CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedNew Pacific Reports First Results From 2019 Drill Program at Silver Sand, Bolivia – Continuing Intersecting Wide Silver Mineralization Near Surface Including 169 g/t Silver Over 144.2mRegulus Appoints Jason Attew to Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit CommitteeNHL player Max Domi walks with thousands of Montrealers to find a cure for type 1 diabetes