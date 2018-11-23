Nicola Wealth Management Once Again Recognized as One of Canada’s 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nicola Wealth Management has once again been recognized as one of Canada’s 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures (mid-market). The program, presented by Waterstone Human Capital, distinguishes outstanding workplaces where culture impacts performance.

Nicola Wealth is a consecutive winner and is thrilled to be recognized again for having developed an exceptional corporate culture and working environment across multiple offices, from Vancouver to Toronto.

“We are absolutely honoured to be named one of Canada’s 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures” said David Sung, President of Nicola Wealth. “Our firm’s culture is the combined effort of all members of the firm and reflects our team’s dedication to put our people first, even with the rapid growth we have experienced these past few years, and create a positive and aspirational work environment.”

“What’s notable about the 2018 winners is their commitment to culture as a competitive advantage. They set an outstanding example for cultivating and sustaining great cultures that ultimately drive growth and performance. This year’s winning organizations are to be admired for the diverse and impactful ways they ensure culture underpins their success,” said Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of Canada’s 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures™.

The recognized organizations are selected by a panel of experts based on six measurement criteria including:

1. Vision and Leadership

2. Recruitment and Hiring for Fit

3. Cultural Alignment and Measurement

4. Retention, Rewards and Recognition

5. Organizational Performance

6. Corporate Social Responsibility



Ten organizations are recognized as national winners in each of the following four categories for 2018:

Enterprise (revenues above $500-million)

Mid-Market (revenues over $100-million to $500-million)

Growth & Small Cap (revenues under $100-million), and

Broader Public Sector

Nicola Wealth Management and all of the finalists will be celebrated at the 2018 Awards Gala on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

About Nicola Wealth Management

Established in 1994, Nicola Wealth Management (www.nicolawealth.com) is among Canada’s fastest growing asset fund management and private investment counsel firms (Investor Economics 2017) with $5.7 billion in assets under management. The firm provides portfolio diversification well beyond stocks and bonds, comprehensive and integrated wealth planning, and historically consistent and stable returns, serving affluent families, entrepreneurs, and foundations across Canada.

About Waterstone Human Capital

Waterstone Human Capital is a leading cultural talent management firm. We see talent management as a continuum, inclusive of Executive Search and Recruitment, Cultural Measurement & Assessment and Cultural Alignment Advisory Services. Through these services we support entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America. We are also the founders of the Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada’s Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations, and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

About Canada’s 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures™:

This national program annually recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage. Forty winners are chosen across four categories; three are based on revenue (growth, mid-market and enterprise) and one not-for-profit category (broader public sector). Organizations’ submissions are scored on six categories: vision and leadership, recruitment and hiring for fit, cultural alignment and measurement, retention, rewards and recognition, organizational performance and corporate social responsibility. The Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures program creates a benchmark of success for all those who are nominated.