NightFood Broadening Investor Base With Investor Relations Efforts

TARRYTOWN, NY–(Marketwired – Aug 31, 2017) – NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a fully reporting “better-for-you” snack company, announced that on August 17, 2017 the Company launched an investor relations initiative, to proactively communicate news of recent company developments and milestones to a broader range of stock market investors.

The Company believes that increased investor awareness could bring about increased liquidity in NightFood common stock, resulting in an increased number of financing options being available to the Company, especially in the case of significant positive developments and/or revenue growth.

No Company insiders or Affiliates have sold, or otherwise disposed of or reallocated, any shares of NightFood stock since November, 2015, when Company CEO Sean Folkson used stock equal to less than one half of one percent of his holdings to pay for certain services.

Folkson, along with NightFood CMO Peter Leighton, own approximately 67.7% of the 30,035,082 shares issued and outstanding as of August 23, 2017, at which time there were also 5,481,000 shares in the public float.

From time to time during calendar year 2017, the Company has raised capital from institutional investors in the form of convertible notes, each of which was publicly disclosed via the filing of a form 8-K at the time of the capital raise. In addition, the Company filed an S-1 registration statement with the SEC, which was declared effective July 28, 2017, in conjunction with a capital commitment of $5,000,000 from Black Forest Capital, LLC. The foregoing is a summary of our capital activity, and investors are encouraged to review company filings for more details.

Since January 1, 2016, the Company has engaged various companies in the investor relations space to communicate the NightFood investment thesis to the investment community, including Uptick Capital, Mantle Media, and ABL Group.

These initiatives are expected to continue for the foreseeable future, as the Company continues to communicate with investors regarding the prospect of solving America’s nighttime snacking problem, wherein 70% of consumers combine to spend over $1B/week on nighttime snacks, with the most popular options being cookies, chips, ice cream, and candy.

NightFood (OTCQB: NGTF), “The Nighttime Snack Company”, is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks which help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

