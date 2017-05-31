Nikon Announces Three Wide-Angle Lenses and COOLPIX W300; More Info at B&H

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) – B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of three wide-angle lenses from Nikon, including the AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED, AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR, AF-S Fisheye 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED. The company has also released a tough COOLPIX W300 Digital Camera, which offers improved durability, the ability to record 4K video, and enhanced connectivity with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS all built-in.

The widest lens of the bunch is the fisheye 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5, which offers an intriguing perspective due to its distortion and circular image when zoomed out to 8mm. It also covers FX-format sensors when zoomed in, making it a versatile option for users who appreciate the fisheye look. The lens also incorporates extra-low dispersion glass for minimizing chromatic aberrations and color fringing, while a Nano Crystal Coat helps combat flaring and ghosting. Along with these features, the 8-15mm uses an electromagnetic diaphragm that ensures consistent performance, even at fast continuous shooting rates.

Nikon AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1341602-REG/nikon_20066_af_s_fisheye_nikkor_8_15mm.html

F-Mount Lens/FX Format

Maximum Aperture: f/3.5-4.5

Extra Low-Dispersion Glass

Nano Crystal Coating

Silent Wave Motor AF System

Manual Focus Override

Electromagnetic Diaphragm Mechanism

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the high-end 28mm prime, which boasts a fast f/1.4 maximum aperture that will help in dim light, as well as allow users to create images with shallow depth of field. This lens has a perspective that is greatly appreciated for street and general-purpose shooting, and it also features both ED glass and a Nano Crystal Coat to ensure crisp, clean imagery. Like the 8-15mm above, the 28mm is equipped with an electromagnetic diaphragm for consistent performance with the latest cameras.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1341604-REG/nikon_20069_af_s_nikkor_28mm_f_1_4e.html

F-Mount Lens/FX Format

Aperture Range: f/1.4 to f/16

Extra Low-Dispersion Glass

Nano Crystal Coating

Silent Wave Motor AF System

Internal Focus; Manual Focus Override

Electromagnetic Diaphragm Mechanism

Targeting DX-format shooters, the AF-P 10-20mm lens fills a useful spot in the wide-angle arena with its 15-30mm equivalent zoom range. This lens packs in Vibration Reduction, making it a great choice for shooting in low light with longer shutter speeds or for recording video. The lens is quite compact and lightweight, as well, thanks in part to a variable f/4.5-5.6 aperture. On top of these features, the lens also has a pulse stepping motor for fast, silent, and smooth autofocus for stills and video.

Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1341603-REG/nikon_20067_af_p_dx_nikkor_10_20mm.html

F-Mount Lens/DX Format

Maximum Aperture: f/4.5-5.6

Pulse Stepping Motor AF System

VR Image Stabilization

Alongside these lenses is the COOLPIX W300, a tough point-and-shoot which is waterproof to 100′ and shockproof to 8′. Able to work in a variety of different environments with ease, this camera is a great choice for hikes and other difficult adventures, as well as a family vacation to the beach. It uses a 5x optical zoom lens for capturing wide landscapes and tight close-ups. A major addition to this model is the inclusion of 4K video for razor-sharp, high-resolution video. Additionally, it has built-in GPS and supports Snapbridge technology with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

