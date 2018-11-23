Nikon Canada Makes the Holidays Special with DSLR Camera Promotions

CBJ Newsmakers

Share the Moment Holiday Sales Event includes more than $900 in savings on D750 with a 50mm f/1.8 lens

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Nikon Canada announced its Share the Moment Holiday Sales Event for 2018, with incredible offerings on popular DSLRs like the D750 and D5600.

For Nikon Canada’s holiday pricing on select products, please visit http://bit.ly/NikonsaleEN .

The enormously popular D750 body with a 50mm f/1.8G lens is now just $1,899*, a savings of $920, making full-frame photography even more accessible. Surprise your loved ones on your holiday shopping list with this camera renowned for its versatility – equally adept at shooting video and low light photography, and endlessly expandable with Nikon’s legendary lenses, speedlights and microphones.

The D7200 lens kit is available for $1,349*, a savings of $380. The kit includes a versatile 18-140mm lens. The D7200 is a great, light second camera for a pro or for someone on your gift list looking to upgrade to a camera with great video.

For the experienced photographer, the D7500 is available for $1,999*, a savings of $100. It offers a great sensor, advanced manual controls, and an 18-140mm kit lens that handles just about any scenario, from portraits to distance shots.

Nikon’s top-of-the-line crop sensor DSLR, the D500, is available for $2,199*, a savings of $500. It features the same rugged build and ergonomics as the full-frame D5, and a native ISO range of 100 – 51,200 for amazing low light performance.

The D5600 with two lenses and camera bag is available for $999*, a savings of $400, between November 23rd to November 29th. This kit includes the AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5G VR and AF-S DX NIKKOR 55-200mm f/4-5.6G ED VR II. This kit will allow developing photographers to push their boundaries with enhanced low light performance and an advanced 39-point autofocus point.

For intermediate photographers looking for a bargain, the D5300 two-lens kit with battery is available for $699*, a savings of $500, between November 23rd to November 29th. It includes the AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G and AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED lenses and an extra battery. This reliable crop sensor is compatible with Nikon’s wide range of DSLR lenses, and features a swivelling screen for shooting comfortably from any angle.

For other gift ideas, including Nikon’s new full-frame mirrorless Z 7 and Z 6 cameras, visit http://bit.ly/NikonHoliday2018

*All pricing is subject to change. All pricing is based on MSRP (Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price). Nikon authorized dealer may sell for less. For final details, visit http://bit.ly/NikonsaleEN .

