Nikon D850 Boasts Incredibly High Resolution Capability; More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – August 24, 2017) – B&H Photo is pleased to share the announcement of the Nikon D850 DSLR, which succeeds the D800/E and D810 as the new high-resolution FX-format camera in Nikon’s lineup. Distinguishing itself from its predecessors, the D850 expands its feature set to entice sports and action shooters, filmmakers, and event photographers. Revolving around an all-new 45.7MP BSI CMOS sensor and EXPEED 5 processor, the D850 can record stills and 4K UHD video with an expandable sensitivity range from ISO 64-102400. The back-illuminated design of the sensor further benefits this range by providing increased clarity and detail when working in low-light conditions. The sensor also omits an optical low-pass filter to realize notable sharpness and definition. The sensor-processor combination avails a 7 fps shooting rate for up to 51 consecutive 14-bit lossless compressed raw frames. When paired with the optional MB-D18 Multi Power Battery Pack, a top shooting rate of 9 fps is possible.

Regarding video recording, the D850 can shoot 4K UHD at 30p, using either a full-frame recording area or a DX crop recording area. Full HD video can also be recorded at 120p for slow-motion playback, and both recording methods are benefitted by a dedicated power aperture button and Auto ISO for smooth exposure transitions and consistent brightness while recording. A 3.5mm jack is available for an optional external mic, and a headphone jack can be used for real-time live audio monitoring. In addition to video recording, 8K time lapses can be recorded and output as a 4K movie file directly from the camera.

Nikon D850 DSLR Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1351688-REG/nikon_d850_dslr_camera_body.html

45.7MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 5 Image Processor

3.2″ 2.36m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

4K UHD Video Recording at 30 fps

Multi-CAM 20K 153-Point AF System

Native ISO 25600, Extended to ISO 102400

7 fps Shooting for 51 Shots with AE/AF

8K Time-Lapse, Negative Digitizer Mode

180k-Pixel RGB Sensor, Auto Focus Shift

SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Benefitting the imaging capabilities, the D850 utilizes the Multi-CAM 20K autofocus system, which first appeared in the flagship D5. This 153-point system uses 99 cross-type points for accuracy and subject recognition, and 55 of the points are selectable for more compositional freedom. Additionally, 15 of the points are compatible with an effective aperture of f/8 to suit photographers working with telephoto lenses and teleconverters.

Making use of the imaging and focusing capabilities, the D850 is also characterized by a few specialized shooting modes, including a Negative Digitizer mode to convert film negatives and slides to high-resolution digital files. An Automatic Focus Shift mode is also available, and helps to create sets of sequential images for focus-stacking applications. This mode can record up to 300 images within 10 distinct focus steps, to produce an image with extended depth of field during post-production.

Complementing all the imaging capabilities, the D850, of course, features a durable, weather-sealed magnesium-alloy body that is suitable for working in challenging environments. This body is accented by Nikon’s largest optical viewfinder: a pentaprism with a 0.75x magnification for bright, clear, and realistic viewing. A rear 3.2″ 2.36m-dot LCD touchscreen is also available, and uses a tilting design for working from high and low angles. Differentiating itself from its predecessors, the D850 now has dual memory card slots to accept one XQD card and one SD card. Additionally, the D850 has finally received built-in SnapBridge wireless connectivity for sharing low-resolution files and gaining remote live view monitoring from a linked smartphone or tablet. It is also compatible with the optional WT-7a Wireless Transmitter for even faster wireless sharing.

Read and learn more about the Nikon D850 DSLR: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/new-nikon-d850

