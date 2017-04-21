Nikon Reveals D7500 DSLR with High-Speed Shooting and 4K Video, More Info: B&H

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – April 21, 2017) – Nikon has brought the image quality and features of the D500 to a more accessible, yet still very capable body with its release of the D7500 DSLR. This camera uses the same 20.9MP DX-format CMOS sensor, 180,000-pixel RGB metering sensor, and EXPEED 5 processor as its big brother to deliver native sensitivities of up to ISO 51200, continuous shooting at up to 8 fps, and the ability to record 4K UHD video. The camera even gains the latest connectivity options from Nikon, including SnapBridge with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and compatibility with the Nikon Radio Control Advanced Wireless Lighting.

Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1333060-REG/nikon_nikon_d7500_dslr_camera.html

20.9MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 5 Image Processor

3.2″ 922k-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

4K UHD Video Recording at 30 fps

Multi-CAM 3500FX II 51-Point AF System

Native ISO 51200, Expanded ISO 1,640,000

8 fps Shooting for Up to 100 Frames

SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

180k-Pixel RGB Sensor and Group Area AF

The Nikon D7500 sits in a unique place in Nikon’s DSLR lineup, making it a great option as a second body for professional shooters or as a primary camera for advanced users or beginners looking to upgrade or pick up a full-featured body to start. It is ideal for sports and action photography with its speed and buffer, including the ability to capture up to 50 14-bit lossless compressed raw images in a single stream at 8 fps. This works wonderfully with the 51-point AF system with 15 cross-type sensors and group-area AF for fast, accurate focusing.

Handling is great, as is expected from Nikon’s DSLRs. Its Monocoque design with weather sealing can be used in a variety of conditions and it has a deep grip for comfortable handheld shooting, even with large telephoto lenses. The 3.2″ 922k-dot tilting touchscreen is handy for reviewing photos and working with live view. For recording images, it is equipped with a single SD card slot.

Last, but certainly not least, is the addition of UHD 4K video recording at up to 30p. This makes it the most affordable 4K-shooting DSLR from Nikon, and will deliver the same image quality as the D500, thanks to the same processing technology. It also offers a ton of professional and creative features to ensure you have the best tools and settings to capture your shot.

The Nikon D7500 is also available as a camera kit with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens; a wide-angle to telephoto zoom lens providing a 27-210mm equivalent focal length range. One aspherical element and one extra-low dispersion element are integrated into the optical design to minimize chromatic aberrations while helping to improve overall image sharpness and clarity.

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Nikon dealer, with the most up-to-date Nkon product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B & H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/21/11G136552/Images/Nikon_D7500-898a237fa41ba1df939a5eebde0b3da0.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/21/11G136552/Images/Nikon_D7500_DSLR-c0cc0caa1c37948eb0f9708d1183f63a.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/21/11G136552/Images/Nikon_D7500_DSLR_Camera_with_18-140mm_lens-b5eca37ceae9a6cb9a42556f06a1e7c2.jpg