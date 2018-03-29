Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund Now Available for Purchase

TORONTO, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP, an independent, active manager of specialty investment solutions, has announced the launch of Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund.

The fund, which will focus on a concentrated portfolio of select Canadian companies, will be be sub-advised by Toronto-based Scheer Rowlett, an affiliate of Connor Clark and Lunn Financial Group. Scheer Rowlett’s Lloyd Rowlett and Rob Dionne have extensive experience in managing Canadian equity and balanced portfolios for pension plans, mutual funds, corporations, foundations, endowments and high net worth investors.

“We’re excited to partner with the CCL/Scheer Rowlett team and with Lloyd, who brings over 20 years of experience with Canadian equities,” says Ninepoint Partners’ Managing Partner James Fox. “Scheer Rowlett’s long-term, value-oriented approach has a long track record of success and we’re excited to give our clients access to that approach.”

The fund will use an in-depth, bottom up approach to invest in a diversified portfolio of Canadian equity securities.

“The fund encapsulates a ‘best ideas approach,’ which has contributed to our consistently strong track record,” says Lloyd Rowlett, Scheer Rowlett’s President and Lead Portfolio Manager. “We look forward to working with the Ninepoint team who share our independent thinking and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Dedicated to diligent research and risk management practices, identifying industries and companies with long-term growth potential not yet recognized by the market, the new fund will invest in a concentrated portfolio of 15-25 core holdings expected to outperform the broader market over a reasonable time period.

Rather than trying to determine the next fad or time the markets, the Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund will focus on each company’s earnings-ability, capital structure, management capability and competitive position.

About Ninepoint Partners

Ninepoint Partners is an independent, expert active manager of specialty investment solutions, committed to helping investors explore innovative ways to add value to their portfolios, and advisors to differentiate their businesses with unique investment solutions. Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners has assumed portfolio management of the Canadian diversified assets of Sprott Asset Management LP, including actively managed hedge and mutual funds. The new firm oversees approximately $3 billion in assets under management.

Please visit www.ninepoint.com to learn more.

About Scheer Rowlett

Scheer Rowlett is part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group, an independently owned multi-boutique asset management firm whose affiliates are collectively responsible for over $72 billion in assets under management on behalf of institutional, private and retail clients. The firm oversees approximately $2.8 billion in assets for pension plans, mutual funds, corporations, institutional, endowments, foundations and high net worth investors.

Please visit https://www.cclgroup.com/scheerrowlett/en/home/who-we-are to learn more.

