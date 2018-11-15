Ninepoint Energy Opportunities Trust Announces Unitholder Approval of Merger Into Ninepoint Energy Fund

CBJ Newsmakers

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP, the manager (the “Manager” or “Ninepoint”) of Ninepoint Energy Opportunities Trust (the “Fund”) and Ninepoint Energy Fund (the “Continuing Fund”), is pleased to announce that the adjourned special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of unitholders of the Fund (the “Unitholders”) was held today.

At the Special Meeting, the Unitholders approved the previously announced merger (the “Merger”) of the Fund into the Continuing Fund, as contemplated in the management information circular of the Fund dated October 15, 2018 (the “Circular”). Subject to receipt of securities regulatory approval, it is proposed that the Merger will occur after the close of business on or about November 29, 2018. In anticipation of the Merger, it is expected that the units of the Fund (the “Units”) will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading on or about November 22, 2018.

Unitholders of the Fund who did not wish to participate in the Merger were given the opportunity to redeem their Units prior to the effective date of the Merger, in the manner described in the Circular and in the Fund’s press release dated September 26, 2018.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $3 billion in assets under management. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

Ninepoint is an operating company that has been created to assume portfolio management of the Canadian diversified assets of Sprott Asset Management LP, including actively managed hedge and mutual funds.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the Fund or the Continuing Fund, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com .

Certain statements in this press release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends” (or negative or grammatical variations thereof), or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Statements which may constitute forward-looking statements relate to the proposed timing of the Merger and expected completion thereof; and the de-listing of the Units. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements including as a result of changes in the general economic and political environment, changes in applicable legislation, and the performance of each fund. There are no assurances the funds can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the funds and Ninepoint do not undertake any obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing one or more of the funds, some of which are beyond the control of the funds and Ninepoint.