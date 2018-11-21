Nissan Boss Held in Japan

CBJ — It’s being reported that embattled Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn will be detained for another 10 days following his arrest on suspicion of falsifying income reports by millions of dollars and misusing company assets for personal gain.

Nissan’s board of directors will meet to determine the future of Ghosn and also the company’s representative director, Greg Kelly, who has been arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Ghosn on the scheme.

Under Japanese law, suspects can be held for 20 days per possible charge without an official indictment.

Ghosn is suspected of under-reporting $44.6 million in income from 2011 to 2015, according to Tokyo prosecutors.

The 64-year-old Ghosn is credited with turning around Nissan from near-bankruptcy after he was sent to Nissan by Renault in 1999. He served as Nissan’s chief executive from 2001 until last year and became chief executive of Renault in 2005, leading the two major automakers simultaneously. In 2016, he became chairman of Mitsubishi Motors after Nissan took it into the alliance to help it recover from an inspections scandal at the smaller automaker.

