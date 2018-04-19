Nissan Canada celebrates Earth Day by examining EVs’ impact on the world we drive in

MISSISSAUGA, ON–(Marketwired – April 19, 2018) – April 22nd marks Earth Day — a global event now in its 48th year, and potentially the largest civic-focused day of action observed worldwide.

Keeping in mind its significance to Canadians, and the growing demand for lifestyle changes that not only benefit individuals but also protect the environment, Nissan Canada looked at the impact of electric vehicles on the world we drive in. The resulting infographic examines various financial and environmental impacts.

Download infographic, here.

Some interesting findings:

EV demand is on the rise. Although EV market share sits below 2 per cent, that figure has nowhere to go but up. Sales are up +120 per cent year-over-year in Ontario and +68 per cent nationally.

Not only can EVs help protect the green on the planet, but they can help keep the green in your wallet. Canadians would save an estimated average of $1,936.80 annually in fuel alone. Additionally, provincial governments offer incentive programs ranging from $5,000 – $14,000 per EV purchased.

If only 10 per cent of Canadians switched to EVs, the CO2 saved would be equivalent to: Planting 292,483,050 tree seedlings and letting them grow for 10 years Recycling 568,353 garbage trucks full of waste Shutting off 807,850 homes’ electricity for one year.



Economic and environmental considerations are a big reason why sales continue to climb. With the prevalence of EVs on the rise, category leaders — such as the best-selling Nissan LEAF — are primed to surge.

The 2018 Nissan LEAF. Download image, here. B-roll footage available, here.

1Statistics Canada, United States Environmental Protection Agency

