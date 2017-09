Nissan Group Reports August 2017 U.S. Sales

NASHVILLE, TN–(Marketwired – September 01, 2017) –

August 2017 August 2016 % Change Nissan Group Total sales (units) 108,326 124,638 -13.1 Nissan Division sales 97,340 114,199 -14.8 Infiniti sales* 10,986 10,439 +5.2

Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for August 2017 of 108,326 units, a decrease of 13 percent from last year.

Nissan highlights:

Nissan Titan sales increased 182 percent to 3,521.

Nissan Armada set an August record with 4,454 in sales, up 767 percent.

Nissan Sentra sales increased to 15,285, up 7 percent.

Nissan LEAF sales increased to 1,154, up 8 percent.

NV200 set a record for August with 1,615 in sales, up 12 percent.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s August sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. August 2017 had 27 selling days, while August 2016 had 26 selling days.