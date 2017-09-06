Nissan’s Chris Reed anchors kickoff “fireside chat” at first-ever Technology in Motion Exhibition in Detroit

DETROIT, MI–(Marketwired – September 06, 2017) –

2018 LEAF EV, with all-new design and improved driving range 1 , makes first public appearance at Technology in Motion (TIM), which runs through Sept. 8 at Detroit’s Cobo Center

Topics discussed include Nissan Intelligent Mobility — a global initiative that focuses on how Nissan vehicles are driven, powered and integrated into society

Nissan’s TIM participation part of “Nissan LEAF Reveal Week,” which includes global and U.S. media introductions

Nissan Technical Center North America Vice President Chris Reed was the featured speaker today in the opening event of the inaugural Technology in Motion Exhibition in downtown Detroit. In a far-ranging “fireside chat” moderated by Automotive News Executive Editor Jason Stein, Reed discussed how the all-new second-generation Nissan LEAF is the embodiment of Nissan Intelligent Mobility — Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Power and Intelligent Integration.

The 2018 LEAF goes on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide in early 2018. The new LEAF made its global debut yesterday and offers an aerodynamic exterior, roomy high-tech interior and advanced technologies including ProPILOT™ Assist and e-Pedal. The new LEAF features an estimated 150-mile driving range and an announced starting MSRP2 of $29,990.

“Employees at Nissan Technical Center North America in Michigan and at Nissan’s Arizona test facility played a big role in the development of the new vehicle, logging more than 178 million hours in the past two years alone,” said Reed. “Another critical factor in our development efforts was the thousands of LEAF owners in the U.S. Their input helped guide our efforts.”

To date, Nissan LEAF sales in the United States total 112,128 and more than 283,000 globally.

The new LEAF will be on display throughout the three-day TIM event at the recently renovated Cobo Center. The Nissan exhibit space (Booth #800) showcases examples of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, including a Nissan Rogue concept equipped with ProPILOT™ Assist. The new ProPILOT™ Assist eases driver workload by reducing the amount of driver acceleration, steering and braking inputs under certain driving conditions. While a “hands-on” system, it shows Nissan’s drive to develop future autonomous drive technologies.

Following its appearance at TIM, the next-generation Nissan LEAF begins making public appearances at National Drive Electric Week events in eight U.S. cities. Nissan LEAF is the official sponsor of National Drive Electric Week for the third straight year.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault under the Renault-Nissan Alliance since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors, which became the third member of the Alliance — a grouping with combined annual sales of almost 10 million units a year.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Technology in Motion (TIM Detroit)

TIM Detroit, a three-day event, co-produced by Crain Communications and MSX International, will serve as the intersection of automotive and technology, highlighting the rapidly-growing interest in connectivity, autonomy, mobility and digital consumer engagement. It will highlight the future of automotive innovation by showcasing the most advanced technology for the next generation of vehicles. TIM Detroit will also include on-site events, product exhibitions, STEM-related activities and presentations and panel discussions from the industry’s leading innovators.