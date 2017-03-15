Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Nlyte Enables Organizations to Manage the Expanding IT Edge Nlyte Enables Organizations to Manage the Expanding IT Edge Nlyte Enables Organizations to Manage the Expanding IT Edge RecommendedLifesize Wins Prestigious Frost & Sullivan Strategy and Innovation Award 2016Lifesize remporte le prestigieux trophée 2016 de la stratégie et de l’innovation décerné par Frost & SullivanLifesize mit Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy and Innovation Award 2016 ausgezeichnet