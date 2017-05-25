NMI Holdings, Inc. Executives to Speak at KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on June 1, 2017

EMERYVILLE, CA–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that Bradley Shuster, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Pollitzer, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference at 1:00 pm Eastern Time on June 1, 2017. The conference is being held at the Westin Grand Central Hotel, 212 East 42nd Street, New York City.

The discussion will be webcast and is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.nationalmi.com.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.