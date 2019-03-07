NNAHRA BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCE FIRST MEMBER AND HUMAN RESOURCES INITIATIVES

WASHINGTON, D.C. – March 7, 2019 – The National Native American Human Resources Association (NNAHRA) has developed an advisory council to expand the organization to a national level and carry out their mission, which is to provide education, networking and resources to human resources professionals across the US. In addition, NNAHRA has engaged Mr. Tal Moore as their full-time Director of Development to oversee numerous projects for the association and to promote and lead the Advisory Council to improve human resources development across the nation.

NNAHRA is a non-profit organization with a mission to serve and support human resources professionals and tribal leaders in Indian Country Human Resources and Organizational Development through educational events, networking and professional certification.

The goal is to expand NNAHRA from an annual conference to a national presence for Human Resources in the community, specifically for tribe policy-making, networking, education and resources. The Advisory Council would assist in the advisement of grant funding opportunities, new educational and program offerings, sponsorships and more. The greater goal is to eventually be at the national table for human resources regulations and law.

“We are honored and so excited to begin this project of moving the tribe and our efforts to a national level. We look forward to gaining many new members and composing a board of passionate people ready to share in our mission of streamlining tribal human resources across the nation,” says Tal Moore, Director of Development of NNAHRA.

Another goal is to grow the organization and have more employees on their team to carry out their mission and connect other Native American organizations to improve human resources development. This will allow them to implement more employment law codes and position HR professionals to understand what it means to be an employment team.

They are planning on creating cornerstone training sessions, and also opening up opportunities for them to expand into. The association would also like to grow their team and create positions for event planning, grant writing, and policy analysts. Another goal is to develop national chapters across Native American country to strengthen the network and education.

“The board of directors is thrilled to have Tal Moore as our Director of Development. We are confident that with his knowledge, dedication and commitment to NNAHRA and together with our Advisory Board, we are closer to each and every goal we’ve made to elevate the education, resources and benefits for our members,” says Judy Wright, President of Board of Directors of NNAHRA.

For more information on NNAHRA or the board of directors, please contact Tal Moore at tmoore@nnahra.org.

ABOUT NNAHRA

The National Native American Human Resources Association is a non-profit organization comprised of HR professionals working for or providing professional services to tribes. Association business is conducted by an elected Board of Directors, who serve two year terms on a volunteer capacity.

Historically, the association started out as a grass-roots effort with four tribes meeting to network and share personnel issues and challenges over twenty years ago. The meetings evolved into conferences and the membership grew into a formal northwest, and then national association. What started with 14 members is now almost 2,000 strong.

