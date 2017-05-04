No Greater Love Music Festival Returns to Alberta This August

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada’s largest faith-based Christian music festival, No Greater Love, is set to return August 12 – 13 on the Stoney Nakoda Nation, located 40 minutes west of Calgary in one of the most stunning festival locations anywhere.

Confirmed in the 2017 lineup are the talents of For King and Country, Building 429, and Jamie Grace, with more performers to be announced soon. The festival, which debuted to 5,000 concert-goers last year, featured Christian music greats Michael W. Smith, Switchfoot, and Tenth Avenue North in 2016.

No Greater Love is unlike any other music festival in the world thanks to its collaborative spirit and stunning Rocky Mountain backdrop. In a unique relationship with the Stoney Nakoda community, the festival takes place on their Nation, in a jaw-dropping meadow space featured in films such as Legends of the Fall, The Revenant and Shanghai Noon.

“The Stoney Nakoda Nation continues to be a wonderful relationship as we embark on our second year,” says Executive Producer Tammy Love. “We anticipate upwards of 10,000 people from all walks of faith to join us this year. It’s a phenomenal setting, so we can’t think of a better place to bring people together. We are excited to be working with First Nations youth offering a mentorship program where they will learn about lighting and production logistics to encourage further education and opportunities. It also gives individuals an opportunity to experience the inner workings of what it takes to launch a festival of this magnitude.”

Attendees can enjoy family and youth zones, including a skateboard park, a “Kids’ Kingdom” featuring sports, slides, and kids’ activities, a vendor alley showcasing local artisans, an area highlighting First Nations culture, food truck village, and more.

“The festival features music that is Christian faith-based, but we are truly non-denominational and completely all-inclusive,” says Executive Producer Karri Ward. “Our team made this event based on unity of faith, family, and community, and we can’t think of a better way to accomplish that than through a beautiful setting with incredible music.”

Tickets are currently on sale for one-day or two-day passes. Ample family-friendly camping onsite is provided at an additional cost.

To buy tickets or learn more about the event, visit www.nogreaterlove.ca.

About The No Greater Love Music Festival

The No Greater Love Music Festival is Canada’s largest faith-based Christian music festival. It’s all about unity and community! The event started in 2016, with 5,000 people coming together at the foot of the majestic Canadian Rockies to enjoy incredible music in a family-friendly festival setting. Hosted on the Stoney Nakoda Nation and dubbed one of the most spectacular festival backdrops in North America, the area is recognized as ‘Mother Nature’s Movie Set’ where Hollywood Blockbusters such as The Revenant, Legends of The Fall and Shanghai Noon were filmed. It’s the perfect setting for a one-of-a-kind experience. Visit www.nogreaterlove.ca.

