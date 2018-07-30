T-Mobile + Nokia = 5G

CBJ — American-owned T-Mobile has named Nokia of Finland to supply it with $3.5 billion in next-generation 5G network equipment, marking the world’s largest 5G deal so far and solid evidence of a new wireless upgrade cycle starting to take hold.

T-Mobile, the third biggest U.S. mobile carrier, will help to deliver the first nationwide 5G services in the United States, where T-Mobile in April agreed to a merger with Sprint to create a more formidable rival to U.S. telecom giants Verizon and AT&T.

5G networks promise to deliver faster speeds for mobile phone users and make networks more responsive and reliable for the eventual development of new industrial automation, medical monitoring, driverless car and other business uses.

