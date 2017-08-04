Nonprofit Veteran Joins the St. Louis Community Foundation

ST. LOUIS, MO–(Marketwired – August 04, 2017) – Maria G. Bradford, a long-time St. Louis area nonprofit executive, joined the St. Louis Community Foundation as the director of community engagement, foundation officials announced today. In her new role, Bradford will represent the Community Foundation and its donors at community and nonprofit initiatives throughout the St. Louis area.

“Maria’s deep background in nonprofit management, development, and communications will be vital as we continue to nurture and broaden our work with community organizations to amplify our donors’ philanthropic impact,” said Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation. “Because our donor base continues to grow, her skill set and years of community experience will be instrumental as we bring our donors, community organizations, and local leaders together to shape and deliver exceptional outcomes.”

In a nonprofit career that spans more than 25 years, Bradford most recently worked for the Saint Louis Zoo as a major gifts development officer. Before joining the Zoo, Maria served as development manager at the Center for Plant Conservation, managing director of the St. Louis Black Repertory Company, program specialist for the Minority Arts Program, and public information specialist at the Missouri Arts Council. She has also worked in varying capacities for the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Boys and Girls Club and Grand Center Inc.

Bradford earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Performance Studies at Northwestern University in Chicago, and her Master of Arts in Arts Administration and her MBA at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She is a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) and is a member of the St. Louis chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

On the heels of its second best fiscal year ever (ended Dec. 31, 2016), donor interest and contributions to the St. Louis Community Foundation remain strong, Bond added.

“Word is traveling fast about the giving flexibility and tax benefits of a locally managed donor advised fund at the St. Louis Community Foundation, making us one of the fastest growing in the nation,” Bond said. “Our donors love the personalized attention as well as the local knowledge and expertise of our staff.”

About the St. Louis Community Foundation

Since its founding in 1915 as one of the nation’s first community foundations, the goal of the St. Louis Community Foundation has been to increase charitable giving within the St. Louis region and expand the impact charitable dollars have on improving the quality of life in our area and beyond.

The St. Louis Community Foundation is a nonprofit foundation composed of more than 600 charitable funds with total assets of approximately $375 million. Each fund represents a unique charitable-giving partnership between an individual, family, or business and designated nonprofit recipients. Since 1990, more than $382 million in grants have been distributed, with approximately 85 percent remaining in the St. Louis region. For more information about the St. Louis Community Foundation, please visit stlgives.org.