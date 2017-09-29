Noralta Lodge Announces Redemption of All of its Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Due 2019

EDMONTON, Sept. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noralta Lodge Ltd. (the “Company”) today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced redemption of all of its issued and outstanding 7.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2019 (the “Notes”) on September 29, 2017.

The redemption was made pursuant to the indenture governing the Notes and the terms of the notice of redemption. The Redemption Price plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes redeemed to but excluding the redemption date was paid in cash. Following completion of the redemption, the indenture was terminated effective September 29, 2017.

About Noralta Lodge

Noralta Lodge is shifting the focus of the lodging industry towards wellness by demonstrating the importance of quality accommodations on the productivity, safety, retention, and attraction of employees. Through its full service open lodge accommodations, facilities management services, and turnkey solutions, Noralta Lodge is offering unmatched hospitality wherever you work. For more information, please visit Noralta Lodge’s website at noraltalodge.com.

