Nordea’s nomination committee appointed

Nordea’s nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2018 appointed

Nordea’s Annual General Meeting 2017 decided to establish a nomination committee with the task of presenting to the Annual General Meeting 2018 proposals concerning election of members of the board of directors, chairman of the board of directors and auditors, as well as fees to the board members and auditors.

The four largest shareholders in terms of votes who wish to participate in the nomination committee are entitled to appoint one member each. In addition, the chairman of the board of directors participates in the nomination committee.

The members of the nomination committee are:

Torbjörn Magnusson, Managing Director of If, appointed by Sampo Abp

Mogens Hugo, Chairman of Nordea-fonden

Katarina Thorslund, Deputy CEO and Head of Customer Relations at Alecta

Anders Oscarsson, Head of Equity at AMF and AMF Funds

Björn Wahlroos, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Torbjörn Magnusson has been appointed chairman of the nomination committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 15 March 2018.

Shareholders who wish to submit a proposal to the nomination committee must do this in writing no later than 31 December 2017 to Nordea’s website www.nordea.com or the following address:

Nordea Bank AB (publ)

The Nomination Committee

c/o Group Legal, H 50

SE-105 71 Stockholm

