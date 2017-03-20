Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Nordstrom Partners with Infor to Run Point-of-Sale in the Cloud Nordstrom Partners with Infor to Run Point-of-Sale in the Cloud Nordstrom Partners with Infor to Run Point-of-Sale in the Cloud RecommendedFusion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial ResultsLuxtera Debuts Duplex 100G-CWDM2 Optical Transceiver Module at OFC 2017HP Accelerates Digital Reinvention of Manufacturing Industry with Open Platform and 3D Printing Materials Advancements