Norrep Capital Management Ltd. Announces Norrep High Income Fund Open to Investors and Completion of Merger and Termination of Norrep High Yield Class

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Norrep Capital Management Ltd. (“NCM”), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative investment funds, and limited partnerships, announced today that Norrep High Income Fund will be open to investors beginning on September 12, 2017.

The previously announced proposed mutual fund merger of Norrep High Yield Class (the “Terminating Fund”), a class of shares of Norrep Opportunities Corp., into Norrep High Income Fund has been completed and the Terminating Fund has been terminated effective September 12, 2017.

Norrep Capital Management Ltd. is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit www.norrep.com for more details about Norrep and its investment products. For the complete disclosure record of the Norrep Group of Funds, please visit www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Leila Li

Dealer & Client Services Associate

Norrep Capital Management Ltd.

1100, 606 – 4 Street SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1T1

(877) 431-1407