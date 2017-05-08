Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global Settlement and Support Agreement and CCAA Plan of Arrangement

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 8, 2017) - Nortel* Networks Corporation (“NNC“) and Nortel Networks Limited (“NNL” and together with NNC and certain of their Canadian affiliates subject to proceedings under Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA“), “Nortel Canada“) announced today the effectiveness of the Settlement and Plans Support Agreement (the “Global Settlement and Support Agreement“) entered into October 12, 2016, together with the effectiveness of the CCAA Plan of Arrangement approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on January 24, 2017 (the “CCAA Plan“).

As previously announced, the Global Settlement and Support Agreement resolves the allocation dispute regarding the approximately USD 7.3 billion of sale proceeds held in escrow as well as various other claims, disputes and matters among the parties thereto. Pursuant to the Global Settlement and Support Agreement, Nortel Canada is entitled to receive 57.1065% of the sale proceeds in escrow, being approximately USD 4.156 billion. The Global Settlement and Support Agreement also provides for, among other things, the release to Nortel Canada of approximately USD 237 million of other sale proceeds plus a further amount of sale proceeds relating to the transfer of I.P. addresses by Nortel Canada currently held subject to various court orders, as well as payment to Nortel Canada of USD 35 million on account of reimbursement of various costs incurred in connection with the asset sales. Funds are expected to be received by NNL from escrow beginning on May 11, 2017, with the balance of funds anticipated to be received over the course of May 2017.

The CCAA Plan also became effective on May 8, 2017. In addition to implementing the Global Settlement and Support Agreement, the CCAA Plan contemplates, among other things, the substantive consolidation of the assets and liabilities of Nortel Canada, the payment of proven priority claims and the making of pro rata distributions to unsecured creditors of Nortel Canada. Subject to receipt of NNL’s allocation entitlement and the satisfaction of certain other conditions to the implementation of the CCAA Plan, initial distributions to unsecured creditors are expected to be made beginning in the late June or early July 2017 timeframe. Ernst & Young Inc., the court-appointed monitor in the CCAA proceedings of Nortel Canada, has previously reported its expectation that unsecured creditors will recover in total between CA 45 cents to CA 49 cents for creditors entitled to be paid in Canadian dollars, and US 41.5 cents to US 45 cents for creditors entitled to be paid in U.S. dollars.

As previously announced, holders of NNC common shares and NNL preferred shares are not expected to receive any distribution or other compensation pursuant to the CCAA Plan.

Further information and copies of the Global Settlement and Support Agreement and the CCAA Plan are available on the Monitor’s website at www.ey.com/ca/nortel.

