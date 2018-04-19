Thursday, April 19, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | North American Nickel Announces Closing of Private Placement and Welcomes Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited as New Strategic Investor

North American Nickel Announces Closing of Private Placement and Welcomes Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited as New Strategic Investor

Recommended
Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Preliminary Q1 2018 Results for Mr. Lube, AIR MILES and Sutton
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Increases Land Position and Closes Pooling Agreement