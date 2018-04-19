Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | North American Nickel Announces Closing of Private Placement and Welcomes Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited as New Strategic Investor North American Nickel Announces Closing of Private Placement and Welcomes Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited as New Strategic Investor RecommendedEnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon CheeseSaturn Oil & Gas Inc. Increases Land Position and Closes Pooling AgreementNorth American Nickel Announces Closing of Private Placement and Welcomes Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited as New Strategic Investor