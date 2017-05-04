North American Palladium Announces First Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) -

All figures are in Canadian dollars except where noted.

North American Palladium Ltd. (“NAP” or the “Company”) (TSX:PDL)(OTC PINK:PALDF) today announced financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 from its Lac des Iles palladium mine (“LDI”) in northwestern Ontario.

Q1 2017 Results Summary

Revenue of $44.3 million, increased $11.8 million or 36% compared to Q1 2016 despite lower concentrate shipments. This reflected a significant recovery in the palladium price and other by-product metals. Quarterly palladium revenues were generated on sales of 33,297 ounces at an average realized price of US$737 per ounce, compared with sales of 37,768 ounces at an average realized price of US$509 per ounce in the comparable period in 2016.

Underground mining production increased 8% to 4,035 tonnes per day at a grade of 4.4 grams per tonne during the quarter compared with 3,723 tonnes per day at a grade of 4.3 grams per tonne in the comparable quarter last year, reflecting the initial impact of a change in the principle mining method initiated late in 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $6.8 million for Q1 2017, an increase of $12.6 million over Q1 2016. Capital expenditures of $13.1 million focused on underground mine development supporting the conversion in mining method and the acquisition of additional mining equipment.

An updated mineral reserve and mineral resource along with a feasibility level 43-101 compliant life of mine study will be published in Q2 2017.

“The transition to the new mining method has gone well.” stated Jim Gallagher, President and CEO. “The sublevel shrinkage method now accounts for the majority of our underground production and we expect to be able to achieve 5,000 tonnes per day on a consistent basis later this year. In addition to increased throughput, the other intended benefits of this change are lower unit costs, higher production reliability and more uniformity in the size of the broken ore available for handling. With most analysts forecasting higher prices for palladium over the next few years reflecting improved market fundamentals, we remain positive for the continuing improvements to our operating results.”

Financial Update(2)

Q1 2017 Quarter-End Results

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $44.3 million compared to $32.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. The higher revenue in Q1 2017 was primarily due to increased metal prices, offset by lower sales volumes. Quarterly palladium revenues were generated on sales of 33,297 ounces at an average realized price of US$737 per ounce, compared with sales of 37,768 ounces at an average realized price of US$509 per ounce in the comparable period in 2016.

LDI site operating costs were $36.6 million, an increase of $3.4 million over Q1 2016 reflecting a higher underground production rate. Exploration expenditures were reduced to $0.5 million for the quarter, compared with $1.5 million in Q1 2016, whereas corporate general and administration expenses were reduced by 6% to $1.4 million.

All in sustaining cost (“AISC”) per ounce produced in Q1 2017 was US$772/oz, compared to US$643/oz in Q1 2016.The increased unit costs are a result of additional up front expenditures for mine development and drilling related to the ongoing conversion of the underground mining operations to the sublevel shrinkage mining method. The SLS mining method will achieve steady state production later this year and combined with the return to a full time mill run we expect AISC to be in the US$550 to US$560 per ounce range.

Net loss for the quarter was $3.8 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.1 million, or $0.23 per share in Q1 2016. Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $6.8 million for Q1 2017, an improvement of $12.6 million over the loss of $5.8 million incurred in Q1 2016.

Financial Liquidity

As at March 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $18.1 million compared to $3.7 million, as at March 31, 2016. Availability under the Company’s US$60 million credit facility is dependent on a borrowing base calculation and at March 31, 2017, was fully drawn.

As at March 31, 2017, the Company had total debt of $123.3 million compared to $53.8 million as at March 31, 2016, an increase of $69.5 million. The Company’s US$50 million term loan was fully drawn as at March 31, 2017.

Operations Update

In Q1 2017, the Company’s LDI mine produced 40,252 ounces of payable palladium compared to 40,216 ounces of payable palladium in Q1 2016. Underground mining in Q1 2017 produced 363,136 (4,035 tonnes per day) at a grade of 4.4 g/t palladium in Q1 2017 compared to 338,807 tonnes (3,723 tonnes per day) at a grade of 4.3 g/t palladium in Q1 2016.

During the quarter, a total of 458,382 tonnes of ore were milled, including 77,600 tonnes of low grade surface ore, compared to 353,601 tonnes of ore milled in Q1 2016 which included 40,270 tonnes of low grade ore and tailings. The year-on-year increase of 104,781 tonnes milled resulted in a 21% reduction in site-wide unit production costs from $89/tonne in Q1 2016 to $70/tonne in Q1 2017.

Construction permits for initial 2017 work at the tailings management facility (“TMF”) were received and activity has commenced for the next phase of TMF construction, which will increase long-term tailings capacity. This work is on track to allow the mill to return to a full time mill run, from the current 14 day on/ 14 day off schedule, by the last quarter of 2017.

Three months ended March 31 2017 2016 Ore mined (tonnes) Underground 363,136 338,807 Surface 77,600 40,270 Total 440,736 379,077 Mined ore grade (Pd g/t) Underground 4.4 4.3 Surface 1.0 1.3 Milling Tonnes milled (dry metric tonnes) 458,382 353,601 Palladium recoveries (%) 82.6 83.8 Palladium concentrate grade (g/t) 295 331 Tonnes of concentrate produced 4,496 3,773 Production cost per tonne milled1 $ 70 $ 89 Payable production 40,252 40,216 Palladium sales – payable ounces 33,297 37,768 Average realized palladium price per ounce sold (US$)1 $ 737 $ 509 Other results1 AISC per ounce of palladium produced (US$)1 $ 772 $ 643 Cash cost per ounce of palladium sold, net of by-product revenues (US$)1 $ 627 $ 504

Exploration

In Q1 2017, the Company incurred $0.5 million in exploration expenditures compared to $1.5 million in Q1 2016. Exploration activities were focused on target selection for the greenfields program and drill hole planning for the 2017 LDI exploration program.

Outlook

The conversion of the underground mining operations to the SLS mining method is expected to be complete by mid-year, resulting in more reliable and lower cost ore production at an average operating rate of 5,000 tonnes per day. Following the resumption of construction at the TMF, a full time production schedule is anticipated for milling operations from the current two week per month batch process.

The Company’s previous 2017 guidance of palladium production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium at an average AISC cost of $700-720 per ounce remains unchanged. The AISC for the second half of 2017 is expected to drop to US$550-560 per ounce.

Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate and New Life of Mine Plan

The Company intends to update its mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates for the LDI mine property in conjunction with the filing of a new National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report in Q2 2017. The Technical Report will incorporate a new Life of Mine plan anchored by underground production from the Offset Zone resources and including several additional sources of underground and surface mill feed. The new plan will be optimized to support a return to full-time mill operations that are planned to commence later this year.

Exploration

Underground exploration drilling at LDI will resume in May with an initial focus on the southern part of the Offset Zone. Greenfields exploration will also resume in May. Initial efforts will focus on mapping, geochemical surveying and bedrock sampling on recently generated targets on existing NAP greenfields exploration properties.

The budget for the 2017 exploration program involves expenditures of $5.5 million, of which $3.6 million is expected to be invested in minesite exploration with the balance going toward a regional greenfields program to examine a number of properties within 50 kilometre radius of the minesite.

Technical Information and Qualified Persons

Dr. Dave Peck, the Company’s Vice President, Exploration and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved all technical items disclosed in this news release.

About North American Palladium

NAP is an established precious metals producer that has been operating its Lac des Iles mine (“LDI”) located in Ontario, Canada since 1993. LDI is one of only two primary producers of palladium in the world, offering investors exposure to palladium. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol PDL and on the OTC Pink under the symbol PALDF.

Notes:

(1) Non-IFRS measure. Please refer to Non-IFRS Measures in the MD&A.

(2) NAP’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 are available in the Appendix of this news release. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the notes and management’s discussion and analysis available at www.nap.com, www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (expressed in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

March 31 December 31 2017 2016 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18.1 $ 15.0 Accounts receivable 53.2 55.0 Inventories 22.1 15.8 Other assets 3.3 5.5 Total Current Assets 96.7 91.3 Non-current Assets Mining interests 475.1 471.4 Total Non-current Assets 475.1 471.4 Total Assets $ 571.8 $ 562.7 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23.4 $ 25.5 Credit facility 46.5 30.7 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 4.9 6.3 Current portion of long-term debt 20.0 20.1 Total Current Liabilities 94.8 82.6 Non-current Liabilities Income taxes payable 0.8 0.8 Asset retirement obligations 16.4 16.1 Obligations under finance leases 6.4 5.7 Long-term debt 45.5 46.0 Total Non-current Liabilities 69.1 68.6 Shareholders’ Equity Common share capital and purchase warrants 1,313.0 1,313.0 Stock options and related surplus 11.2 11.0 Contributed surplus 8.9 8.9 Deficit (925.2) (921.4) Total Shareholders’ Equity 407.9 411.5 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 571.8 $ 562.7

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (expressed in millions of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31 2017 2016 Revenue $ 44.3 $ 32.5 Mining operating expenses Production costs 31.9 31.3 Smelting, refining and freight costs 2.1 3.3 Royalty expense 2.2 1.3 Depreciation and amortization 8.1 8.5 Inventory write down (0.2) 0.9 Loss on disposal of equipment 0.1 - Mine restoration and mitigation costs - 0.1 Total mining operating expenses 44.2 45.4 Income (loss) from mining operations 0.1 (12.9) Other expenses (Income) Exploration 0.5 1.5 General and administration 1.4 1.5 Interest and other income - (0.8) Interest costs and other 2.3 1.0 Financing costs 0.3 0.2 Foreign exchange gain (0.6) (3.2) Total other expenses, net 3.9 0.2 Loss before taxes (3.8) (13.1) Income taxes - - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (3.8) $ (13.1) Loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (0.07) $ (0.23) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted 58,126,526 58,126,526

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (expressed in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)