North American Palladium Announces New Collective Agreement Ratified With United Steelworkers Workers Local 9422

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North American Palladium Ltd. (“NAP” or the “Company”) (TSX:PDL) (OTC PINK:PALDF) today announced that a new 3-year collective agreement has been ratified by the members of United Steelworkers Local 9422 (“USW”). The USW represents the production and maintenance workers at the Lac des Iles mine site. The new collective agreement expires on May 31, 2021.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSX: PDL) (OTC PINK: PALDF) is a Canadian company with over 25 years of production at Lac des Iles mine, located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the only pure play palladium producer in the world. With over 600 employees, Lac des Iles mine features a unique world class ore body, modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and an open pit mine, and a world class exploration portfolio.

