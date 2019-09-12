Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | North Bud Farms Restructures Proposed California Operations with Signing of Offer to Purchase 11-Acre Property in Salinas, California North Bud Farms Restructures Proposed California Operations with Signing of Offer to Purchase 11-Acre Property in Salinas, California CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMandalay Resources Corporation Announces Commencement of On Vein Development on the Youle LodeNorth Bud Farms Restructures Proposed California Operations with Signing of Offer to Purchase 11-Acre Property in Salinas, CaliforniaNorthview Apartment REIT Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus