North Carolina Industrial Hemp Commission Now Accepting Applications to Grow Industrial Hemp in North Carolina: Hemp, Inc. Reports

SPRING HOPE, NC–(Marketwired – Mar 16, 2017) – Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) executives are pleased to announce the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Commission (NCIHC) is accepting applications for its pilot program to grow industrial hemp for research in North Carolina. The application process is open to farmers who can show evidence of income from a farming operation. With such a high level of interest in growing hemp in North Carolina, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said NCIHC worked diligently and quickly to establish temporary rules before the 2017 planting season. “There has been considerable interest in this program, and we expect a good number of farmers to apply for licenses.” To obtain an application, go to www.ncagr.gov/hemp and click on the application link. There is no deadline to apply for this pilot program.

David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC said during an interview with editor Keith Barnes that IHM has already committed to just over 3,000 acres of industrial hemp for the 2017 crop. Schmitt has already signed Letters of Intent with numerous farmers and is expecting to have all contracts for the 2017 growing season finalized within the next 30 days, contingent on the farmers receiving their license from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.

Schmitt strongly advises farmers interested in growing industrial hemp in the state of North Carolina to join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association (NCIHA) as a paid member. “The NCIHA was instrumental in getting hemp legislation passed in North Carolina. The more paid members we have in unison, the louder our voice is heard in Congress and that is what makes a difference,” said Schmitt.

State agriculture agents will monitor and test the hemp crops to make sure they do not contain more than .30% THC. Industrial hemp growers will have to report each acre to the state and give precise locations using GPS.

In addition to showing evidence of income from a farming operation, applicants are also expected to pay an annual fee, provide a written statement of the research objective, and must provide access for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Plant Industry Division and law enforcement for sampling in the field or in storage. (Other eligibility requirements can be found by visiting http://www.ncagr.gov/hemp/.)

Approved applicants will be granted a license that will allow the holder to plant, harvest and market the crop. Individual licenses can be for one year or three years. Applications are currently being reviewed by NCIHC. On Monday of this week, the commission held a conference call to review and approve applications that were received through March 10, 2017.

To obtain an application, go to www.ncagr.gov/hemp and click on the application link. There is no deadline to apply for this pilot program.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), said, “These are exciting times for North Carolina. Farmers are preparing to grow hemp and The Hemp University begins this week with their first seminar title ‘Farming Hemp for Profits’. With the state accepting applications to grow hemp now, our educational symposium could not start at a better time. Farmers and landowners will be able to network and interact with industry experts on how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue.”

The Hemp University‘s first educational symposium commencing on Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 8:00am – 5:00pm, at Hemp, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, is SOLD OUT. The sold out educational seminar, Farming HEMP for Profit™, will provide a “specific step-by-step blueprint” for landowners and farmers on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp by using real business tactics and principles. Lucky individuals who were able to purchase the limited, coveted seats will hear from industry experts William “Wild Bill” Billings, Justin Hamilton, Dr. Michael Villa, and Dani Billings, with special guest speakers Bob Crumley and Fen Rascoe.

For those interested in attending, teaching, touring the hemp field and touring the hemp processing facility or showcasing your company’s hemp products, at “The Hemp University”, visit www.thehempuniversity.com. Tickets are available now for the next Hemp University seminar scheduled for April 29, 2017. “We anticipate the April educational symposium will sell out as well, so if you want to get in, buy your tickets NOW,” said Perlowin.

For approximately the last 6 months, Perlowin has been especially active on social media posting one-minute video updates every day on the processing plant’s progress in North Carolina. Perlowin also highlights hemp growers all over America, growing hemp in the future, and other relevant hemp-related facts. In fact, he may joint venture with some of the hemp growers he met.

“We will be announcing material events for Hemp, Inc. in the upcoming video posts as notification to our shareholders and the public eye seeking a very clear visual description of Hemp, Inc. and all of our various projects and divisions and plans for the future, including the previously posted videos,” said Perlowin.

“Hemp, Inc. Presents” is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the #1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the “Freedom Leaf Magazine” article “The Return of the Hemp Decorticator” by Steve Bloom.

Freedom Leaf Magazine, one of the preeminent news resources for the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry in America, is published by Freedom Leaf, Inc., a fully reporting, audited, publicly traded company on OTC Markets. Stay in the loop with Freedom Leaf Magazine as it continues to deliver the good news in marijuana reform with some of the most compelling art, entertainment, and lifestyle-driven industry news in the cannabis/hemp sector. On the go? Download the Freedom Leaf mobile app to stay connected as they transform the delivery of cannabis news and information across the digital landscape. Get the mobile app on Apple iOS or Google Play.

“Hemp, Inc. Presents” is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the “Hemp, Inc. Presents” YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It’s one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world’s largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for decades. Cultivating hemp does not require any particular climate or soil, and is thus found in all parts of the world and has been found to be a better alternative than other raw materials. Hemp products can be recycled, reused and are 100% biodegradable. The growth speed of the plant is fast enough to meet the increasing industrial and commercial demand for these products. Switching to hemp products will help save the environment, leaving a cleaner and greener planet for the next generation.

“The hemp crop grows dense and vigorously. Sunlight cannot penetrate the plants to reach the ground, and this means the crop is normally free of weeds. Its deep roots use ground water and reduce its salinity. Also, erosion of topsoil is limited, thereby reducing water pollution. The roots give nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil. After the harvest, this soil makes excellent compost amendments for other plants, and hemp cultivation can follow the rotation of agriculture with wheat or soybean. In fact, the same soil can be used to grow hemp for many years, without losing its high quality. The hemp plant absorbs toxic metals emitted by nuclear plants into the soil, such as copper, cadmium, lead and mercury.” (Source: www.HempBenefits.org)

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

Through education we believe that the law of our state can be changed to allow the growing, processing, and sale of Hemp and Hemp products within North Carolina in a responsible manner. Through education, dedication and fundraising, North Carolina can be accelerated to the forefront of global growth in Industrial and Medicinal Hemp. North Carolina can and should lead the country in cultivation, processing and support the consumption of hemp’s many beneficial products. Hemp was, for almost 200 years, a legal and fundamental crop in North Carolina and should be again. Farmers should be able to grow and consumers buy Hemp products grown and processed in our state.

Visit www.ncindhemp.org for more information. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click here.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

ABOUT THE “HEMP GROWING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES”

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.’s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing “Hemp Growing Veteran Village Kins Communities” in North Carolina and considering several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 2,500 acres (and counting) of land in Kingman, Arizona where he’s building a veteran village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future.

The eco-friendly “Veteran Village Kins Communities” were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com). Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.’s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing “communities” or “villages.” The first part of these “Veteran Village Kins Communities” is a “holistic healing and learning center” whose function in each community is obvious by the title. The prototype Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona is expected to be completed by mid-2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona “Veteran Village Kins Community” since 2013 as a solution to America’s multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of the homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat woman veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERY DAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a comprehensive holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards… the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. “The infrastructure for ‘The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,‘ which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I’ve been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state,” says Perlowin.

HEMP, INC.’S “TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE”

Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) is a forward-thinking, publicly traded company that is committed to conducting business sustainably, in a socially responsible manner. With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Thus, Hemp, Inc.’s “Triple Bottom Line” approach serves as an important tool in balancing meeting business objectives and the needs of society and environment at the same time.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

