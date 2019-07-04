Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | North west Ontario physicians can now receive their patients’ reports from hospitals across Ontario for faster follow-up and more integrated patient care North west Ontario physicians can now receive their patients’ reports from hospitals across Ontario for faster follow-up and more integrated patient care CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedNorth west Ontario physicians can now receive their patients’ reports from hospitals across Ontario for faster follow-up and more integrated patient careCore Gold Provides Update on Titan TransactionCN 100 Celebrations Come to Calgary