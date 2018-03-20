Northern Empire Drills 70.07 m of 1.79 g/t Gold at the Secret Pass Deposit Sterling Gold Project, Nye County, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV:NM) (USOTC:PSPGF) (the “Company” or “Northern Empire”) today reported drill results from the Secret Pass Deposit, within the Company’s 100% owned Sterling Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Facies Length (m) g/t Au SP18-003C* 152.86 222.93 all 70.07 1.79 Including 198.21 206.90 oxide 8.69 2.05 And 214.58 222.93 mixed 8.35 4.98

Fire Assays Reported Hole numbers ending in “C” are core True thickness estimated to be approximately 90-95% of interval length

* Partial results, further assays pending

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO, stated, “This hole was designed to test for structural controls of mineralization within the deposit. We’re pleased to note the exceptionally high cyanide solubility assays which averaged 95% of fire assays in the upper oxide portion of the hole. Exploration potential in this area is excellent and Northern Empire’s recent acquisition of the Rosie Claims directly adjacent to the south of Secret Pass Deposit gives our team access to highly prospective drill targets. SP18-003C is the first of approximately 13 holes that we plan to drill into the Secret Pass Deposit as part of our 15,000-meter program.”

About Secret Pass

The Secret Pass Deposit was a past producing open pit, heap leach gold mine and currently hosts an inferred resource of 188,000 oz grading 1.65 g/t Au at a 1 g/t gold cut-off*. Secret Pass is an epithermal deposit hosted within Tertiary Volcanics (Bullfrog Tuff) in the hanging wall of the Fluorspar Canyon Detachment Fault. The Company is currently focused on drilling to the west and east and mapping the structural corridor to the south of the Secret Pass Deposit, as gold mineralization appears to be open in all directions.

The Secret Pass Deposit is similar to the past producing Bullfrog Mine located 12 km to the west, and the Motherlode Mine located 3.4 km to the northeast. From 1989 through 1999, the Barrick Bullfrog Mine produced a total of 2,313,643 ounces of gold and 3,026,451 ounces of silver**. The Secret Pass Deposit is located approximately 1.8 km to the northeast of the Daisy Deposit where on February 28, 2018 the Company released the results of hole D18-003C, which returned 123.93 meters grading 1.41 g/t Au.

Within the Fluorspar Canyon Trend, Northern Empire owns three deposits with NI 43-101 compliant resources*: Daisy, Secret Pass, and SNA, which are part of the Crown block of claims within the Company’s 141 square kilometer Sterling Gold Project. Within the Sterling Gold Project, the Company also controls the permitted Sterling Mine. Northern Empire intends to aggressively explore the Sterling Project to both expand existing resources and make new, additional discoveries.

Sampling and QAQC Procedures

Samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Gold grade was determined by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption, and Gravimetric Finish as well as Cyanide Soluble methods. Most ALS geochemical laboratories are registered or are pending registration to ISO 9001:2008, and several analytical facilities have received ISO 17025 accreditations for specific laboratory procedures. Northern Empire inserts a series of standards, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its quality assurance and quality control procedures which are continually monitored by the Company.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire Resources (TSXV:NM) (USOTC:PSPGF) is a well-financed gold exploration and development company focused on an emerging heap leach gold district in southern Nevada. The 100%-owned, Sterling Gold Project hosts four distinct deposits, including the fully permitted, heap leach Sterling Mine. Northern Empire is led by an experienced team of professionals with an exceptional record of creating value for shareholders (Newmarket Gold, Kaminak Gold, Underworld Resources, and International Royalty Corp). The Company completed a successful drill campaign in 2017 and will aggressively drill known mineralized zones in 2018 to expand resources and explore for new deposits on its 141 km2 land package.

