Northern Empire Reports First Drill Results, 1.47 g/t Au over 47.24 meters Sterling Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSX-V:NM) (the “Company” or “Northern Empire”) today announced initial drill results for the first three holes drilled by the Company on the Sterling Property, located in Nye County Nevada. The holes are drilled in the Crown portion of the Property, in the Daisy and Secret Pass areas. The Company currently has two drills working on the property with multiple additional holes being prepared for assay.

Reverse Circulation Drill Results:

Hole Number Deposit From (m) To (m) Facies Length (m)* g/t Au D17-001** Daisy 80.77 102.11 Oxide 21.34 1.01 D17-002** Daisy 120.4 167.64 Oxide 47.24 1.47 including Daisy 121.92 140.21 Oxide 18.29 2.61 SP17-001 Secret Pass 100.58 182.88 All 82.30 1.25 including Secret Pass 100.58 146.3 Oxide 45.72 0.95 and Secret Pass 146.3 182.88 mixed 36.58 1.63 *The Company estimates that true width is 80-90% of the length reported above

** Further Assays Pending

Michael G. Allen, President of Northern Empire said, “These are extremely exciting results for our first drillholes. To date the drilling has shown broad continuous zones of mineralization. As we increase our geological knowledge of the deposits we may be able to lower our resource cutoff from 1.0 g/t Au to capture additional material in the resources. D17-001 was designed to test the edge of a known mineralized zone of the Daisy Deposit and the results are extremely encouraging. D17-002 drilled into the center of one of the mineralized zones of the Daisy deposit and the final assay that we have graded 0.74 g/t Au at 167.64 meters down the hole, further assays are pending. SP17-01 was drilled in the eastern portion of the Secret Pass deposit.”

The intervals reported above reconcile well with the known mineralization in terms of both location and grade. The mineralization reported in the drillholes is generally thicker than the modelled mineralization, which used a 1 g/t cutoff vs. the reported drillhole intervals, which include all assays. Assay values within the composite intervals for the two Daisy holes ranged from 0.19 to 3.4 g/t Au. For the SP17-001 into the Secret Pass deposit, assay values in the oxidized material ranged from 0.35 to 2.31 g/t Au, assays in mixed material ranged from 0.75 to 3.77 g/t Au.

The Company has not received all assays for the two Daisy drillholes reported above. Complete results for these holes and additional holes are expected shortly.

Sampling and QAQC Procedures

Samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Gold grade was determined by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish. All samples were a standard 1.52 meters in length. Northern Empire inserts a series of standards, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its quality assurance and quality control procedures which are continually monitored by the Company.

Sterling Property Highlights

High Grade Gold in Nevada. Total inferred resources on the Sterling Property were estimated at 709,000 oz Au with an average grade of 2.23 g/t Au.

Sterling Project Inferred Resource Summary Effective March 29, 2017 Deposit Cutoff (g/t Au) Tonnes g/t Au In Place Au Oz Sterling Pit Constrained* 1.0 1,958,000 3.67 231,000 Sterling Non-Pit Constrained* 1.7 350,000 3.38 38,000 Daisy Pit Constrained 1.0 2,556,000 2.12 174,000 Secret Pass Pit Constrained 1.0 3,534,000 1.65 188,000 SNA Pit Constrained 1.0 1,510,000 1.61 78,000 Total 9,908,000 2.23 709,000

* Resource calculated based on CN soluble assays.

(1) CIM definitions are followed for classification of Mineral Resource.

(2) Mineral Resource surface pit extent has been estimated using a gold price of US$1,200 per ounce and a US$2.10 per ton mining cost with gold recovery ranging from 80 – 88% depending upon rock type.

(3) Sterling non-pit constrained resources below the surface pit and targeted for underground mining are based on a gold price of US$1,200 per ounce and mining costs of $US45 per ton. Other modifying factors remain unchanged.

(4) Gold recovery estimated to range from 80 – 88% depending upon rock type.

(5) The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Norwest Corporation in conformity with CIM “Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices” guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

District Scale Exploration in the Walker Lane. 95 square kilometer land package features five past producing open pit and two underground gold mines with resources open for expansion.

95 square kilometer land package features five past producing open pit and two underground gold mines with resources open for expansion. Permitted to begin operations. The Bureau of Land Management has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (“FONSI”) and approved the next phase of mining at the Sterling Mine. This permit was issued on May 12, 2016, is transferable, and has an indefinite term.

The Bureau of Land Management has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (“FONSI”) and approved the next phase of mining at the Sterling Mine. This permit was issued on May 12, 2016, is transferable, and has an indefinite term. Location. The Sterling Property is located approximately 185 kilometers NW of Las Vegas on the eastern flank of the Bare Mountains, in the Walker Lane Trend.

For further information on the Sterling Property please visit the Company’s website, or refer to the technical report on the Sterling Property filed on June 18, 2017.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire is an aggressive, Vancouver based, gold explorer working to take advantage of the current improving market conditions by assembling a value driven portfolio of properties.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

