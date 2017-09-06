Northland Power Announces Appointment of Chief Operations Officer

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 06, 2017) – Northland Power Inc. (“Northland“) (TSX: NPI) (TSX: NPI.PR.A) (TSX: NPI.PR.B) (TSX: NPI.PR.C) (TSX: NPI.DB.B) (TSX: NPI.DB.C) today announced an addition to the executive leadership team.

Effective September 18th, 2017, Troy Patton will be joining Northland as Chief Operations Officer. Troy brings to Northland more than 20 years of experience in the power generation industry. Most recently, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Northern Power Systems, a US-based technology-focused product company designing renewable energy solutions for the utility and distributed power markets.

Prior to that, Troy was the Senior Vice President of Engineering and Products, based in Denmark, at Vestas Wind Systems. Previously, Troy held senior roles at General Electric in both the Gas Turbine and Wind Turbine businesses, after a time as a Test Engineer at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Engines. Troy began his career in the US Navy nuclear program working as a Nuclear Power Plant Operator on aircraft carrier and submarine vessels.

“We are very pleased to add Troy to Northland’s executive team,” noted John Brace, CEO of Northland. “Troy has a long and successful track record of maximizing the value of large-scale energy assets. His operational, commercial and technical breadth positions him well to lead our fleet of thermal, solar and wind power facilities. Troy’s strong focus on people development, along with his demonstrated proficiency in engaging teams to continuously improve operational performance, deliver projects on time and on budget, and adapt to changing business and market conditions align well with Northland’s values and business objectives.”

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce ‘clean’ (natural gas) and ‘green’ (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has a net economic interest in 1,754 MW of operating generating capacity and 584 MW (534 MW net to Northland) of generating capacity under construction, representing an 85% equity stake in Nordsee One, and a 100% equity stake in the 252 MW Deutsche Bucht (DeBu) project; both offshore wind projects are located in the North Sea.

Northland’s cash flows are diversified over four geographically separate regions and regulatory jurisdictions in Canada and Europe.

Northland’s common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series B and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, NPI.DB.B, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.