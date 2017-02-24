Northland Power Delivers Outstanding 2016 Results and Significant Progress on Growth Initiatives

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – February 23, 2017) –

Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or “the Company“) (TSX: NPI) (TSX: NPI.PR.A) (TSX: NPI.PR.B) (TSX: NPI.PR.C) (TSX: NPI.DB.B) (TSX: NPI.DB.C) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

Highlights:

Financial

2016 Full Year:

Sales increased by 51% or $370.9 million and gross profit increased by 80.3% or $403.3 million, respectively over 2015 primarily due to the one-time retroactive payments associated with the price escalation from the Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation (“OEFC“) in connection with the previously disclosed decision of the Ontario Court of Appeal dated April 19, 2016 (the “Global Adjustment Decision”), the pre-completion revenues earned from Gemini, the additional contributions from the Grand Bend wind farm which reached commercial operations in April 2016, the completion of the Cochrane Solar facilities and additional paid curtailment opportunities which reduces sales but improves gross profit;

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 55.9% or $224.8 million over 2015 to $626.9 million primarily driven by the one-time retroactive payments received from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision, pre-completion revenues from Gemini, including the results from Grand Bend and the completion of the Cochrane Solar facilities;

Free cash flow per share was $1.40 in 2016 versus $1.09 in 2015, an increase of 28.5% from 2015; this was slightly below revised guidance by 3% in the third quarter report primarily due to a delay in the receipt of proceeds from the sale of 37.5% of the Cochrane Solar facilities which is subject to the third parties meeting certain conditions, however if the delay had not occurred free cash flow per share would have been $1.56, which is above the revised guidance range of $1.45 to $1.55; and

Net income was $190.6 million for the year compared to $27.5 million in 2015. The increase of $163.1 million was primarily due to the one-time retroactive payments received from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision combined with pre-completion revenues from Gemini.

Fourth Quarter:

Sales and gross profit increased by $306.9 million and $300.0 million, respectively over the fourth quarter of 2015 primarily due to the one-time retroactive payments received from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision, pre-completion revenues earned from Gemini, and additional contributions from the Grand Bend wind farm;

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased by $182.7 million to $277.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 primarily driven by the one-time retroactive payments received from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision, pre-completion revenues from Gemini, including the results from the completion of the Cochrane Solar facilities and from Grand Bend;

Quarterly free cash flow per share was $0.69 in the fourth quarter of 2016 versus $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2015, largely due to higher adjusted EBITDA partially offset an increase in finance costs and debt repayments; and

Net income was $290.7 million for the fourth quarter compared to $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. The increase was primarily due to the one-time retroactive payments received from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision combined with pre-completion revenues from Gemini.

Construction

Gemini – 600 MW offshore wind farm, North Sea – All 150 wind turbines are producing full power and have earned pre-completion revenues of EUR181.5 million (CAD $266.1 million) at the prescribed contract rate and price for 2016. Full commercial operations are expected by mid-2017. The project remains on schedule and within budget.

Nordsee One – 332 MW offshore wind farm, North Sea – Nordsee One continues to progress on schedule and within budget. During 2016, all 54 foundation monopiles and transition pieces, along with the offshore substation and in-field cables, were successfully installed. Wind turbine production is ongoing, with installation expected to commence in early 2017. Full commercial operations are expected by the end of 2017.

Other

Court Decision Regarding Appeal of Global Adjustment Decision – On January 19, 2017, Northland announced that the Supreme Court of Canada did not grant the OEFC leave to appeal the Ontario Court of Appeal Decision concerning the interpretation of the price escalator for power sold under power purchase agreements related to Northland’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Iroquois Falls Power Corp. and Northland’s managed facilities, Cochrane Power Corporation and Kirkland Lake Power Corporation (collectively the “Northland Applicants“) and other industry participant applicants. This final decision confirms that the Northland Applicants will retain all payments received to date from the OEFC and will continue to earn revenues in accordance with the Northland Applicants’ interpretation of the contracts.

2017 Financial Guidance – In 2017, management expects adjusted EBITDA to be $660 to $710 million, an increase of approximately 9% over 2016 and free cash flow per share to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share compared to $1.40 per share in 2016. See more details in the “Outlook” section below.

The following comments are made with reference to the attached unaudited consolidated financial statements of Northland.

“2016 was an outstanding year for Northland,” said John Brace, Chief Executive Officer. “Our investments in offshore wind in Europe and other initiatives that contribute to long-term growth are now bearing fruit. Our operating facilities performed effectively, safely and better than expectations. We achieved a 55.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a 28.5% increase in free cash flow over 2015. We successfully delivered our Grand Bend wind farm into operation under budget and ahead of schedule, with Gemini soon to follow. As we continue to evolve as a company and realize on our existing development pipeline, we remain well-positioned to manage future growth, while upholding our commitment to create lasting value for shareholders.”

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS 3 Months Ended Dec. 31 12 Months Ended Dec. 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 FINANCIAL (in thousands of dollars, except per share and energy unit amounts) Sales 478,500 171,556 1,099,000 728,141 Gross profit 422,870 122,911 905,760 502,449 Operating income 276,649 60,535 508,637 274,094 Net income 290,735 8,966 190,559 27,531 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 277,096 94,400 626,879 402,107 Cash Provided by Operating Activities 333,711 72,894 709,098 398,743 Free cash flow(1) 118,998 34,257 242,324 182,158 Cash Dividends paid to Common and Class A Shareholders 34,790 36,891 139,890 137,852 Total Dividends declared to Common and Class A Shareholders(2) 46,636 46,025 185,606 179,916 Per Share Free cash flow – basic 0.69 0.20 1.40 1.09 Dividends declared to Shareholders(2) 0.27 0.27 1.08 1.08 Energy Volumes Electricity sales volume (megawatt hours) (3) 1,411,463 1,302,201 5,388,481 5,244,830 (1) See “Non-IFRS measures” for a detailed description. (2) Total dividends to Common and Class A Shareholders represent cash dividends plus share dividends issued as part of Northland’s dividend reinvestment plan. (3) Energy volumes exclude 623,000 MWhs and 1,003,000 MWhs of Gemini production for the three month and 12 month periods ended December 31, 2016 respectively. Nil for 2015.

Full Year 2016 Results – Summary

Sales and cost of sales

Sales increased by 51% or $370.9 million and gross profit increased by 80.3% or $403.3 million, respectively over 2015 primarily due to the one-time retroactive payments received from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision, the pre-completion revenues earned from Gemini, the additional contributions from the Grand Bend wind farm which reached commercial operations in April 2016, the completion of the Cochrane Solar facilities and additional paid curtailment opportunities which reduces sales and improves gross profit;

Plant Operating Costs

Plant operating costs of $111.9 million for 2016 were $34.5 million higher than 2015 primarily due to the inclusion of costs from the Gemini wind farm now that the turbines are in operation, Grand Bend and the Cochrane Solar facilities, partially offset by costs avoided due to the shutdown of the Cochrane thermal facility.

Management and administration

Management and administration costs at $67.2 million were $25.3 million higher than the prior year primarily due to early-stage development activities and personnel, office, and other costs related to Gemini now that wind turbines have been commissioned.

Investment income

Investment income at $2.3 million was in line with 2015. Investment income includes interest earned on the loan receivables from the equity partners at McLean’s and Grand Bend.

Finance costs, net

Net finance costs (primarily interest expense), at $227.0 million increased by $89.2 million from 2015 due to the inclusion of interest from Gemini, Grand Bend and Cochrane Solar facilities’ debt.

Amortization of contracts and other intangible assets

Amortization of contracts and other intangible assets at $13.5 million was $5.1 million lower than the prior year due to the shutdown of the Cochrane thermal facility in 2015.

Impairments

Northland recorded an impairment charge of $23.1 million, $2.2 million higher than 2015 and related to impairments taken on property, plant and equipment largely a result of changes in cash flow forecasts at the Kingston facility due to the inability to agree with the power purchaser on the pricing terms for the 5 year contract extension beyond January 2017. As a result management’s expectation for the future operations of the facility were updated. The 2015 impairment was largely associated with changes in cash flow forecasts and the shutdown of the Cochrane thermal facility, offset by reversals of impairments related to the amendment of the baseload PPA and new peaking contract at Kirkland Lake.

Non-cash fair value losses

Non-cash fair value losses of $25.8 million (compared to an $82.8 million loss in 2015) is comprised of a $27.8 million loss in the fair value of Northland’s financial derivative contracts that include interest rate swaps on the facilities’ non-recourse project debt, the long-term financial hedge related to future natural gas prices at Iroquois Falls and foreign exchange contracts primarily associated with Gemini and Nordsee One, combined with a $2.0 million unrealized foreign exchange gain. A non-cash fair value loss of $94.2 million represents the marked-to-market adjustment on interest rate swaps entered into by Gemini and Nordsee One. Northland’s policy is to economically hedge material interest rate and foreign exchange exposures where feasible. Changes in market rates give rise to non-cash marked-to-market adjustments each quarter as a result of Northland’s accounting election to forego the application of hedge accounting. These fair value adjustments are non-cash items that will reverse over time and have no impact on the cash obligations of Northland or its projects.

Net income

The factors described above, combined with $10.7 million and $18.0 million, respectively of current and deferred taxes, resulted in net income for the year of $190.6 million, compared to net income of $27.5 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Northland’s 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $224.8 million higher than the prior year. Significant factors increasing adjusted EBITDA from 2015 are described below:

$124.1 million increase in operating results from the recognition of Gemini’s pre-completion revenues following the retroactive commencement of its two power contracts effective March 1, 2016 and July 1, 2016;

$49.1 million in operating results from the Iroquois Falls facility primarily due to the one-time retroactive payment received from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision;

$28 million in management fees earned from Kirkland Lake and Cochrane facilities, also related to the one-time retroactive payment from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision;

$24.1 million in operating results from generation from Northland’s new renewable facilities; and

$17.9 million higher investment income earned on Northland’s portion of the Gemini subordinated debt and the loan receivable from Grand Bend’s equity partner.

These favourable results were partially offset by:

$18.1 million increase in corporate costs primarily related to early stage development projects, increased head count and special projects.

Free Cash Flow, Payout Ratio and Dividends to Shareholders

Free cash flow of $242.3 million was $60.2 million higher than in 2015; significant factors increasing and decreasing free cash flow in 2016 are described below.

Primary factors increasing free cash flow were:

$73.3 million increase in adjusted EBITDA from Northland’s operating facilities primarily due to the one-time retroactive payments received at Iroquois Falls from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision, as previously discussed, and the additional contributions from completed construction projects;

$28 million increase in management fees from Kirkland Lake and Cochrane due to the one-time retroactive payments received from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision; and

$4.2 million decrease in funds set aside for future maintenance.

Primary factors decreasing free cash flow were:

$26.3 million net interest expense increase, related to the inclusion of Grand Bend and Cochrane Solar facilities debt; and

$17.6 million increase in scheduled debt repayments as a result of additional ground-mounted solar facilities.

For 2016, Northland’s dividend payout ratio was 58% excluding the effect of dividends reinvested through the DRIP compared to 76% in 2015.

Fourth Quarter Results – Summary

Thermal facilities

Electricity production during the fourth quarter of 2016 was approximately 3% higher than the prior year, primarily due to additional economic production periods at the Thorold facility. These results were partially offset by lower production at the Kingston and Iroquois Falls facilities. Sales were $46 million higher than the prior year, primarily due to the one-time retroactive payments received from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision at the Iroquois Falls facility ($41.6 million). Gross profit was $39.3 million higher than the prior year, also as a result of the one-time retroactive payments earned at the Iroquois Falls facility, offset by $5.5 million for fixed transportation costs at the Kingston facility. Plant operating costs were in line with the prior year. As a result of the above factors, adjusted EBITDA and operating income were $41.3 million and $43.8 million, respectively, higher than the prior year.

Renewable facilities

Electricity production was approximately 31% higher than the previous year due to the incremental contribution from the Grand Bend facility, which declared commercial operations on April 19, 2016. These results were partially offset by a net decrease in production at the other wind facilities caused by lower wind resources. Ground-mounted solar electricity production was in line with the previous year as a result of the positive impact of all thirteen sites being fully operational for the full quarter, offset by lower electricity production due to cloud and snow cover. Sales and plant operating costs during the fourth quarter of 2016 were $14.3 million and $1.9 million, respectively, higher than the prior year, largely due to the incremental contribution from the Grand Bend facility. Higher revenue, partially offset by increased operating expenses, resulted in adjusted EBITDA and operating income both exceeding the prior quarter by $4.8 million and $7.3 million, respectively.

Managed Facilities

Sales and gross profit increased by $65.5 million and $65.3 million, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2015 primarily due to the one-time retroactive payments received from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision.

Management and administration costs

Corporate management and administration costs were $9.0 million higher than the same period in 2015, largely due to higher early-stage development activities across a range of geographic locations, as well as costs associated with the strategic review, increased headcount and other personnel costs, and one-time improvement initiatives. Facility management and administration costs were higher than the prior year, primarily as a result of an increase in personnel, office, and other costs at Gemini due to the fact that costs which were previously capitalized are now being expensed.

Finance costs, net

Net finance costs (primarily interest expense), increased by $36.9 million from 2015, primarily due to the inclusion of interest from Gemini, Grand Bend and Cochrane Solar facilities debt.

Impairments

Northland recorded a $23.1 million impairment charge in 2016, which was $14.8 million higher than in 2015 and related to impairments taken on property, plant and equipment largely as a result of changes in cash flow forecasts at the Kingston facility as described previously.

Non-cash fair value gains

Non-cash fair value gain of $177.5 million (compared to a $1.4 million loss in 2015) primarily consisted of a $173.1 million gain in the fair value of Northland’s financial derivative contracts that include interest rate swaps on the facilities’ non-recourse project debt, the long-term financial hedge related to future natural gas prices at Iroquois Falls and foreign exchange contracts primarily associated with Gemini and Nordsee One, combined with a $4.4 million unrealized foreign exchange gain.

The factors described above combined with $6.9 million and $60.5 million, respectively, of current and deferred taxes resulted in net income for the quarter of $290.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $277.1 million.

Free Cash Flow, Payout Ratio and Dividends to Shareholders

Fourth-quarter free cash flow at $119.0 million was $84.7 million higher than the same period last year. Favourable variances from the same period for 2015 included:

$45.6 million increase in adjusted EBITDA, as previously discussed;

$47.8 million increase in management fees from Kirkland Lake and Cochrane related to the one-time retroactive payments received from the OEFC pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision; and

$1.7 million decrease in funds set aside for future major maintenance.

Offsetting these favourable variances were:

$14.4 million net interest increase, related to Grand Bend and additional ground-mounted solar facilities debt;

$9 million increase in corporate and administration costs; and

$1.8 million increase in non-expansionary capital expenditures.

For the three-month period ending December 31, 2016, Share and Class A Share dividends declared for the quarter totalled $0.27 per share. This is equivalent to a payout ratio of 39% if all dividends were paid out in cash (i.e., excluding the effect of dividends reinvested through Northland’s DRIP).

Outlook

Northland actively pursues new power development opportunities that encompass a range of clean technologies, including natural gas, wind, solar and hydro.

In 2017, management expects adjusted EBITDA to be $660 to $710 million, an increase of approximately 9% over 2016. This adjusted EBITDA guidance includes Northland’s share of i) net pre-completion revenue and operating income once Gemini reaches full operations which is expected in mid-2017 (EUR175 to EUR195 million) and ii) net pre-completion revenue from Nordsee One (EUR50 to EUR60 million), both projects at an assumed average exchange rate of CA$1.40/euro.

The 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase from $626.9 million in 2016 primarily due to the following factors:

EUR76 to EUR95 million in additional adjusted EBITDA from Northland’s share of net pre-completion and operating revenue based on a full year of generation at Gemini that commenced midway through 2016 (at an assumed average exchange rate of CA$1.40/euro);

EUR50 to EUR60 million in additional adjusted EBITDA from Northland’s share of net pre-completion revenue from Nordsee One (at an assumed average exchange rate of CA$1.40/euro); and

$11 to $15 million in higher adjusted EBITDA from Northland’s operating facilities, primarily a full year of Grand Bend operations that commenced partway through 2016 and higher PPA price increase at Iroquois Falls.

The increases are expected to be offset by the following factors:

$92 million in lower adjusted EBITDA due to the one-time lump-sum retroactive Global Adjustment Decision payments received from the OEFC in 2016;

$46 to $47 million in lower adjusted EBITDA due to lower projected revenue following expiry of the PPA contract at the Kingston facility in January 2017; and

$12 to $15 million in lower adjusted EBITDA due to potentially higher corporate and development expenditures related to the expanded scope of Northland’s international development activities.

In 2018, once the construction of both offshore wind projects are completed and fully operational, excluding investment income from the subordinated debt, management expects Gemini and Nordsee One to generate adjusted EBITDA of EUR175 to EUR195 million and EUR160 to EUR180 million, respectively, reflecting Northland’s equity interest of 60% and 85%, respectively.

In 2017, management expects the free cash flow per share to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share. This free cash flow per share guidance includes Northland’s share of Gemini net pre-completion revenue in excess of the amount required by the project lenders to fund construction costs and operating income once the project reaches full operations which is expected in mid-2017 (EUR57 to EUR67 million at an assumed average exchange rate of CA$1.40/euro). It excludes the expected proceeds from the sale of 37.5% of Cochrane Solar projects that is subject to meeting certain conditions in 2017.

The 2017 free cash flow per share guidance is expected to be lower than the $1.40 per share in 2016 primarily due to the following factors:

$95 million in lower free cash flow due to the one-time retroactive payments received from the OEFC in 2016 pursuant to the Global Adjustment Decision, as described previously;

$46 to $47 million in lower free cash flow due to lower projected revenue following expiry of the PPA contract at the Kingston facility in January 2017 as described previously;

$12 to $15 million in lower free cash flow due to potentially higher corporate and development expenditures related to the expanded scope of Northland’s international development activities as described previously; and

$1 to $2 million in lower free cash flow due to a one-time corporate credit amendment and refinancing fees and higher interest.

The decreases were partially offset by the following factors:

EUR57 to EUR67 million in higher free cash flow from Northland’s share of Gemini net pre-completion revenue in excess of the amount required by the project lenders to fund construction costs and Gemini operating income once the project reaches full operations which is expected in mid-2017 (at an assumed average exchange rate of CA$1.40/euro);

$16 to $19 million in higher free cash flow from Northland’s operating facilities due to higher adjusted EBITDA as described previously, combined with lower reserve funding, debt service and capital expenditures;

$11 to $12 million in higher free cash flow from Northland’s share of the first investment income receivable on the subordinated debt at Gemini following full operations; and

An increase in the weighted average number of shares outstanding as a result of the additional shares issued through DRIP.

Nordsee One’s net pre-completion revenue is excluded from the free cash flow calculation because the expected cash generated is primarily used to fund construction costs pursuant to the credit agreement.

Northland’s Board and management are committed to maintaining the current monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.08 per share on an annual basis). Northland’s management and Board have anticipated the impact of growth and are confident that Northland has adequate access to funds to meet its dividend commitment, including operating cash flows, cash and cash equivalents on hand and, if necessary, use of its line of credit or external financing. Management expects to continue its DRIP to provide an additional source of liquidity.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release includes references to Northland’s free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA which are not measures prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA, do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and as presented, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Rather, these measures are provided to complement IFRS measures in the analysis of Northland’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Management believes that free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA are widely accepted financial indicators used by investors to assess the performance of a company and its ability to generate cash through operations.

Earnings Conference Call

Northland will hold an earnings conference call on February 24 at 10:00 am EST to discuss its 2016 annual financial results. John Brace, Northland’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Bradley, Northland’s Chief Financial Officer and Mike Crawley, Northland’s Executive Vice President, Business Development and will discuss the financial results and company developments before opening the call to questions from analysts and members of the media.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: Friday, February 24, 2017

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. eastern standard time

Phone Number: Toll free within North America: 1-844-284-3434

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at (www.northlandpower.ca) from the afternoon of February 24 until March 18, 2017.

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce ‘clean’ (natural gas) and ‘green’ (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has a net economic interest in 1,394 MW of operating generating capacity and 932 MW (642 MW net to Northland) of generating capacity under construction, including a 60% equity stake in Gemini, a 600 MW offshore wind project, and an 85% equity stake in Nordsee One, a 332 MW offshore wind project, both located in the North Sea

Northland’s cash flows are diversified over four geographically separate regions and regulatory jurisdictions in Canada and Europe.

Northland’s common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series B and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, NPI.DB.B, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements which are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “forecasts” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future adjusted EBITDA, free cash flows, dividend payment and dividend payout ratios, the construction, completion, attainment of commercial operations, cost and output of development projects, the resolution of the arbitration or litigation claims, plans for raising capital, and the operations, business, financial condition, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of Northland and its subsidiaries. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in developing the forward-looking statements, including the design specifications of development projects, the provisions of contracts to which Northland or a subsidiary is a party, management’s current plans, its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current reasonable expectations and assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors that could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to, construction risks, counterparty risks, operational risks, foreign exchange rates, regulatory risks, maritime risks for construction and operation, and the variability of revenues from generating facilities powered by intermittent renewable resources and the other factors described in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of Northland’s 2015 Annual Report and Annual Information Form, both of which can be found at www.sedar.com under Northland’s profile and on Northland’s website www.northlandpower.ca. Northland’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on assumptions that were considered reasonable on February 23, 2017. Other than as specifically required by law, Northland undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

NORTHLAND POWER INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) ASSETS 2016 2015 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 307,521 151,927 Restricted cash 171,304 283,820 Trade and other receivables 158,007 118,807 Inventories 16,144 14,438 Prepayments 14,055 16,743 Finance lease receivable 3,246 2,987 Derivative asset 1,811 4,567 Total current assets 672,088 593,289 Finance lease receivable 152,250 155,498 Equity-accounted investment 4,257 4,445 Property, plant and equipment 7,157,401 5,914,842 Contracts and other intangible assets 234,328 257,406 Derivative asset 51,525 24,796 Deferred tax asset 112,417 111,070 Other assets 22,263 48,923 Long-term deposit 50,371 49,596 Goodwill 206,530 206,530 Total assets $ 8,663,430 $ 7,366,395 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 231,186 237,030 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 114,571 78,592 Dividends payable – non-controlling interest - 602 Dividends payable 15,568 15,358 Derivative liability 120,322 84,759 Total current liabilities 481,647 416,341 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 5,621,541 4,507,975 Corporate term loan facility 247,741 250,064 Convertible debentures 228,093 227,695 Other liabilities 2,901 4,306 Provisions 166,084 36,452 Derivative liability 375,276 376,308 Deferred tax liability 165,027 140,186 Total liabilities 7,288,310 5,959,327 Equity Preferred shares 260,880 261,080 Common shares and convertible shares 2,281,516 2,233,874 Long-Term Incentive Plan reserve 12,246 6,539 Contributed surplus 278 241 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (20,475 ) 16,070 Deficit (1,599,967 ) (1,524,636 ) Equity attributable to shareholders 934,478 993,168 Non-controlling interests 440,642 413,900 Total equity 1,375,120 1,407,068 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,663,430 $ 7,366,395

NORTHLAND POWER INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited, stated in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 3 Months Ended Dec 31 12 Months Ended Dec 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Sales Electricity and related products 478,191 171,311 1,097,623 727,220 Other 309 245 1,377 921 Total sales 478,500 171,556 1,099,000 728,141 Cost of sales 55,630 48,645 193,240 225,692 Gross profit 422,870 122,911 905,760 502,449 Expenses Plant operating costs 39,857 21,483 111,857 77,390 Management and administration costs – operations 12,642 7,542 35,918 25,496 Management and administration costs – development 11,344 5,306 31,255 16,345 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 85,654 32,384 233,598 125,661 149,497 66,715 412,628 244,892 Investment income - 1,001 2,306 3,100 Finance lease income 3,276 3,338 13,199 13,437 Operating income 276,649 60,535 508,637 274,094 Finance costs 81,473 37,067 236,426 140,233 Equity investment gain - (11 ) (337 ) (288 ) Amortization of contracts and other intangible assets (961 ) 4,656 13,517 18,624 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 23,055 (4,481 ) 23,055 8,100 Impairment of goodwill - 12,708 - 12,708 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (4,373 ) 390 (2,022 ) 2,403 Finance income (7,930 ) (395 ) (9,458 ) (2,445 ) Fair value loss on derivative contracts (173,108 ) 991 27,830 80,424 Other expense (income) 310 (264 ) 310 (731 ) Income before income taxes 358,183 9,874 219,316 15,066 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes: Current 6,915 255 10,749 5,424 Deferred 60,533 653 18,008 (17,889 ) 67,448 908 28,757 (12,465 ) Net income for the period 290,735 8,966 190,559 27,531 Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interest 125,426 3,802 69,095 26,388 Common shareholders 165,309 5,164 121,464 1,143 290,735 8,966 190,559 27,531 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 172,323 170,645 172,910 167,555 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 184,342 185,638 186,575 167,555 Net income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.94 0.01 0.64 (0.07 ) Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.88 0.02 0.64 (0.07 )

NORTHLAND POWER INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, stated in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 3 Months Ended Dec 31 12 Months Ended Dec 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Operating activities Net income for the period 290,735 8,966 190,559 27,531 Items not involving cash or operations: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 85,654 32,384 233,598 125,661 Amortization of contracts and other intangibles (961 ) 4,656 13,517 18,624 Write off and impairment of property, plant and equipment, contracts and other intangible assets and goodwill 23,055 8,227 23,055 20,808 Finance costs, net 86,324 32,196 207,331 133,217 Fair value loss on derivative contracts (173,108 ) 991 27,830 80,424 Finance lease 771 708 2,989 2,750 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (4,321 ) 423 (1,942 ) 2,525 Other (7,990 ) 320 (8,236 ) (5,270 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 60,533 653 18,008 (17,889 ) 360,692 89,524 706,709 388,381 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (26,982 ) (16,630 ) 2,389 10,362 Cash provided by operating activities 333,710 72,894 709,098 398,743 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (175,968 ) (304,305 ) (1,623,156 ) (1,936,435 ) Cash reserves utilization (funding) 14,940 249,166 103,657 (229,856 ) Increase in intangible assets - - - (73,252 ) Interest received 7,930 395 9,458 2,445 Nordsee acquisition, net - - - (84,231 ) Net change in working capital related to investing activities (108,401 ) (299,670 ) (32,236 ) 73,512 Net proceeds from the sale of development assets - - - 10,782 Net proceeds received on legal settlement 6,000 - 6,000 - Other (453 ) - (453 ) (682 ) Cash used in investing activities (255,952 ) (354,414 ) (1,536,730 ) (2,237,717 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs 150,307 317,186 1,393,391 1,719,616 Net proceeds from bank refinancing - - - 179,589 Net proceeds from common offerings and private placement - - - 271,304 Repayment of borrowings (29,113 ) (23,565 ) (79,647 ) (244,211 ) Interest paid (78,642 ) (31,659 ) (197,467 ) (131,726 ) Non-controlling interest equity contribution - - 855 9,892 Dividends to non-controlling interests (3,705 ) (4,899 ) (12,519 ) (12,816 ) Net proceeds from convertible debenture offerings - - - 150,643 Preferred share dividends (2,801 ) (2,789 ) (11,189 ) (13,195 ) Common and Class A share dividends (34,790 ) (36,891 ) (139,890 ) (137,852 ) Other (11 ) - 28,701 2,183 Cash provided by financing activities 1,245 217,383 982,235 1,793,427 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (1,357 ) 19,154 991 4,062 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 77,646 (44,983 ) 155,594 (41,485 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 229,875 196,910 151,927 193,412 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 307,521 151,927 307,521 151,927 Per share Dividends declared to shareholders 0.27 0.27 1.08 1.08

NORTHLAND POWER INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three Months ended Dec. 31, Twelve Months ended Dec. 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net Income income (loss) for the period 290,735 8,966 190,559 27,531 Adjustments: Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 67,447 908 28,756 (12,465 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 85,654 32,384 233,598 125,661 Amortization of contracts and other intangible assets (961 ) 4,656 13,517 18,624 Finance costs, net 73,543 36,672 226,968 137,788 Gemini subordinated debt interest 4,823 4,320 18,678 15,775 Change in fair value of derivative contracts (173,108 ) 991 27,830 80,424 Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) (4,321 ) 423 (1,942 ) 2,525 Gain on sale of development assets - - - (7,554 ) Net impairments 23,055 8,227 23,055 20,808 Elimination of non-controlling interests (93,326 ) (4,461 ) (140,102 ) (10,554 ) Finance lease, equity accounting and other 3,555 1,314 5,962 3,544 Adjusted EBITDA 277,096 94,400 626,879 402,107

NORTHLAND POWER INC. FREE CASH FLOW AND DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS (stated in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) Three Months ended Dec. 31, Twelve Months ended Dec. 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Cash provided by operating activities 333,710 72,894 709,098 398,743 Adjustments: Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 26,982 16,630 (2,389 ) (10,362 ) Capital expenditures, net non-expansionary (643 ) (338 ) (3,695 ) (1,164 ) Interest paid, net (70,712 ) (31,264 ) (188,009 ) (129,281 ) Scheduled principal repayments on term loans (30,067 ) (23,622 ) (79,998 ) (62,613 ) Funds utilized (set aside) for quarterly scheduled principal repayments 9,448 5,874 - (689 ) Restricted cash utilization (funding) for major maintenance/debt service (642 ) (2,305 ) (2,178 ) (6,342 ) Consolidation of non-controlling interests (146,339 ) (1,828 ) (181,803 ) (2,136 ) Equity accounting 62 74 588 540 Net proceeds from sale of development assets - - - 7,529 Other - 931 1,899 1,128 Preferred share dividends (2,801 ) (2,789 ) (11,189 ) (13,195 ) Free cash flow 118,998 34,257 242,324 182,158 Cash Dividends paid to common and Class A shareholders 34,790 36,891 139,890 137,852 Free cash flow payout ratio – net dividends 29 % 108 % 58 % 76 % Total Dividends to common and Class A shareholders 46,905 45,975 184,603 177,766 Free cash flow payout ratio – total dividends 39 % 134 % 76 % 98 % Free cash flow payout ratio – total dividends since initial public offering 95 % 102 % Weighted average number of shares – basic (thousands of shares) 172,971 170,645 172,910 167,555 Weighted average number of shares – fully diluted (thousands of shares) 184,342 185,638 186,575 183,713 Per share ($/share) Free cash flow – basic 0.69 0.20 1.40 1.09 Free cash flow – fully diluted 0.66 0.18 1.34 0.99

