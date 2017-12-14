Northland Power’s Board Declares December Monthly Dividend of $0.10 per Share Reflecting an 11% Increase

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – December 13, 2017) – Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company“) (TSX: NPI) (TSX: NPI.PR.A) (TSX: NPI.PR.B) (TSX: NPI.PR.C) (TSX: NPI.DB.B) (TSX: NPI.DB.C) Board of Directors declared the December dividend to be $0.10 per share. The dividend, payable in January 2018 is an increase of 11% over its previous $0.09 per share.

John Brace, Northland’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This is a very meaningful announcement for us. The dividend increase is a direct result of the company’s strong performance, including the success of our offshore wind strategy, and reflects our confidence and excitement about Northland’s future.”

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce ‘clean’ (natural gas) and ‘green’ (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has a net economic interest in 1,732 MW of operating generating capacity and 584 MW (534 MW net interest to Northland) of generating capacity under construction, representing an 85% equity stake in Nordsee One and a 100% interest in Deutsche Bucht.

Northland’s cash flows are diversified over four geographically separate regions and regulatory jurisdictions in Canada and Europe.

Northland’s common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series B and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, NPI.DB.B, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

