NorthStar Moving Company Assists Florists on Valentine’s Day with Free Delivery Services

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – February 13, 2017) – NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California and Arizona, is pleased to announce that this Valentine’s Day they will be transforming their moving trucks into cupid’s trucks, delivering flowers for florists on their busiest day of the year. NorthStar Moving will donate their drivers and trucks to florists in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix, where NorthStar Moving offices are located.

“Valentine’s Day can be a thorny day for florists, so we wanted to help out our community flower shops to ensure they have a rosy day too,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “We understand the need for extra resources during the busy moving season, so we wanted to provide an extra hand to florists that endure a huge influx of flower orders in just one day. Our trucks are spacious and our drivers are thrilled to put smiles on sweethearts’ faces all day long. Delivering roses to a front door versus a couch will be a fun experience for us!”

Owned and operated by the same two co-founders since 1994, NorthStar Moving recently launched franchise opportunities and has been getting to know their new locations through community support. From assisting florists with deliveries to local food drives and partnering with furniture stores, NorthStar Moving is always thinking outside of the box, seeking creative ways to support their communities. Their unique moving franchise is setting out to grow the limited moving franchise category with an attractive investment model and over 20 years in the moving business.

For more information about NorthStar Moving Company franchise opportunities visit www.northstarfranchising.com.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including multiple “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for seven consecutive years. The company’s local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry.

For more information, please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (818) 727-0194.