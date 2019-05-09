Home | Business News | Financial News | Northview Apartment REIT Announces Q1 2019 Financial Results, Including Strong Revenue Growth in Multi-Family Portfolio and Same Door NOI Growth of 10.2% in Ontario Northview Apartment REIT Announces Q1 2019 Financial Results, Including Strong Revenue Growth in Multi-Family Portfolio and Same Door NOI Growth of 10.2% in Ontario CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedDiversified Royalty Corp. Announces First Quarter ResultsENTREC Corporation Reports AGM Voting ResultsAlcanna Inc. Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders