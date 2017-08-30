Northwest Toronto neighbourhood coalition will hold emergency public meeting following closure of Doorsteps Neighbourhood Services

Wednesday, August 30, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A coalition of concerned residents, community activists and labour organizations will tomorrow hold an emergency public meeting to discuss the loss of vital services to four Northwest Toronto neighbourhoods following the closure of Doorsteps Neighbourhood Services.

The Keep Doorsteps Neighbourhood Services Coalition has invited local politicians and the public to meet at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow, August 31, at the Domenico Diluca Community Centre, located at 25 Stanley Drive in North York.

The Coalition has been formed in response to Doorsteps’ closure earlier this month, after nearly three decades of serving the Chalkfarm, Falstaff, Daystrom and Jane and Finch communities.

WHAT: Emergency Public Meeting organized by the   
  Keep Doorsteps Neighbourhood Services Coalition  
 
WHEN: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.  
 
WHERE: Domenico Diluca Community Centre  
  25 Stanley Drive, North York   
  (two blocks north of Sheppard, just west of Jane Street)  
 
WHO: Members of the Coalition, concerned residents, community and labour groups
 
WHY: To discuss the impact of Doorsteps’ closure on four Northwest Toronto   
  neighbourhoods, how to ensure the vital services those neighbourhoods   
  depend on are protected, and to call on governments to do a better job of   
  supporting community agencies like Doorsteps  

CONTACT: For more information, please contact:
Kevin Wilson, CUPE Communications, (416) 821-6641
