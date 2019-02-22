Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Norvista Capital Corporation Announces $13.3 Million Sale of Its Manitoba Assets to Rockcliff Metals Corporation Norvista Capital Corporation Announces $13.3 Million Sale of Its Manitoba Assets to Rockcliff Metals Corporation CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedGoodfood Market Corp. Completes its Previously Announced Public Offering and Partial Exercise of the Over-Allotment OptionNOW AVAILABLE – Ducks Unlimited Canada releases 2019 National Art PortfolioD-BOX Technologies Announces the Appointment of Brigitte Bourque and the Resignation of Sylvain Lafrance as Members of the Board of Directors