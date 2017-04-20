Notice of 1st Quarter Interim Management Statement for 2017

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Apr 20, 2017) – Atlas Mara Limited (“Atlas Mara”, or “the Company”) (LSE: ATMA), the sub-Saharan Africa financial services group, will be holding a conference call for investors in connection with the publication of its 1st Quarter Interim Management Statement (“IMS”) at 10am EST / 3pm BST on 27 April 2017. Details for the conference call will be in the IMS announcement.

Atlas Mara also confirms that its Annual General Meeting will be held in New York City at 375 Park Avenue (21st floor), New York, NY, 10152, at 1pm EST on 31 May 2016.

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa’s premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.