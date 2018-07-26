Nova Scotia Tourism Funding

CBJ — Nova Scotia is spending $6 million to upgrade some of its vital tourism attractions.

Among those sites to be given a facelift include Peggy’s Cove and the Cabot Trail.

Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says the infrastructure program will help to revitalize five tourist hubs and improve the visitor experience.

Peggy’s Cove is to get $2 million, while the Halifax waterfront is to receive $1.5 million and the Cabot Trail $1 million.

The Bay of Fundy, including Annapolis Royal, and the Lunenburg waterfront are to each receive $750,000.

About 2.4 million people visited Nova Scotia in 2017, an increase of 9% from the year earlier.The Tourism Department estimates visitors spent $2.7 billion in the province last year.

