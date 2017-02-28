NOVADAQ Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVADAQ Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NVDQ) (TSX:NDQ), the leading provider of proven comprehensive fluorescence imaging solutions that improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare costs in minimally invasive and open surgeries today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2016. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in United States (“U.S.”) dollars.

Recent Highlights

Full-year 2016 revenue of $80.1 million, a 25% increase over full-year 2015 revenue of $63.8 million. Recurring revenues for the full year were $32.9 million, representing a 41% year-over-year increase.

Fourth quarter revenue of $20.1 million, an increase of 1% from the fourth quarter of 2015. Recurring revenues in the fourth quarter were $9.6 million, representing a 43% year-over-year increase.

Procedures performed using SPY technology systems during the fourth quarter were approximately 14,800 representing an increase of 30% year-over-year.

Entered into a credit facility with MidCap Financial that provides new financing of up to $60 million to strengthen the balance sheet and provide financial flexibility.

Appointed Lisa Colleran, former CEO of LifeCell Corporation and 30-year medical device veteran, to the board of directors.

Received United States Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for the Company’s SPY PHI Portable Handheld Fluorescence Imaging System.

Received a positive coverage decision from Cigna for DermACELL® for breast reconstruction surgery and DermACELL AWM® for diabetic foot ulcers. DermACELL is an advanced acellular dermal matrix developed by LifeNet Health and distributed exclusively by NOVADAQ.

Rick Mangat, Ph.D., NOVADAQ’s President and CEO, was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Mangat is a co-founder of NOVADAQ and co-inventor of the Company’s SPY imaging technology.

The following table sets out certain supplemental quarterly revenue and installed base metrics: Q4-2016 Q4-2015 Change REVENUES ($M) Recurring $ 9.6 $ 6.7 43 % Capital 4.8 10.3 (53 %) Total Direct 14.4 17.0 (15 %) Indirect (Partners/International Distributors) 5.7 3.0 89 % Total $ 20.1 $ 20.0 1 % INSTALLED BASE Direct Systems 933 710 31 % Recurring Revenue/Direct System $ 10,296 $ 9,465 9 %

“In 2016 we enhanced our product portfolio, broadened our sales reach, and moved toward greater revenue predictability. Our fourth quarter results, consistent with our pre-announcement, demonstrate the strong demand for our SPY fluorescence imaging technology, as well as the shift in our strategic direction toward driving procedure volumes and recurring revenue versus one-time capital equipment sales,” said Rick Mangat, NOVADAQ’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that these initiatives position the Company for growth not only in 2017, but for the long-term.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2016, NOVADAQ reported revenues of $20.1 million, compared to $20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Total direct sales decreased by $2.6 million, or 15%, and total Partnered/International sales increased by $2.7 million, or 89%, compared to Q4-2015.

Fourth quarter 2016 gross profits declined to $7.7 million (39% margin) compared to gross profits of $14.4 million (72%) in the same period last year. The decrease in gross profit percentage was primarily the result of a $4.1 million non-cash write-down of inventory in the fourth quarter of 2016 as a result of recording inventory related to a development project. The write-down was included in cost of sales. Excluding this write-down, gross profit, as a percentage of revenue was 59% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease from the fourth quarter of the prior year was primarily due to higher recurring, Partnered/International sales and lower capital sales.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $18.5 million, or $0.32 basic loss per share, compared with net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.17 basic loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015. The increase in net loss was primarily a result of a decrease in gross profit of $6.6 million, higher operating expenses of $5.7 million, partially offset by the non-cash warrant revaluation expense of $3.7 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Fourth quarter 2016 operating burn (cash consumed by operating activities before changes in working capital) was $11.4 million compared to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. The difference to operating burn was mainly driven by increased operating expenses associated with the continued build-out of NOVADAQ’s direct sales and marketing infrastructure. During the fourth quarter of 2016, non-cash working capital increased by $5.3 million.

Full Year 2016 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2016, NOVADAQ reported revenues of $80.1 million, an increase of 25% from $63.8 million for the full year 2015. Total recurring revenue for the full year was $32.9 million compared to $23.3 million, reflecting a 41% year-over-year increase. Total direct sales increased by $12.4 million, or 24% over 2015, and total Partnered/International sales increased by $3.9 million, or 32%, compared to 2015.

Full year 2016 gross profits rose to $50.8 million (63% margin) compared to gross profits of $45.1 million (71%) in 2015.

Net loss for 2016 was $52.9 million, or $0.93 basic loss per share, compared with net loss of $30.8 million, or $0.63 basic loss per share, in 2015. The increase in net loss was primarily a result of an increase in operating expenses of $24.0 million and a decrease in non-cash warrant revaluation income of $3.7 million. Operating expenses were higher as a result of the continued build-out of NOVADAQ’s direct sales and marketing infrastructure and approximately $4.0 million of expenses associated with the departure of the Company’s former CEO in 2016. Partially offsetting these amounts was an increase in gross profit of $5.7 million.

Operating burn (cash consumed by operating activities before changes in working capital) in 2016 was $34.7 million compared to $23.8 million in 2015. During 2016, non-cash working capital increased by $2.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $62.4 million at December 31, 2016, reflecting a decrease of $9.9 million compared to the cash position as at September 30, 2016.

2017 Financial Guidance

NOVADAQ affirmed its guidance for full year 2017 to be in the range of $98 million to $102 million, representing growth in the range of 22% to 27% year-over-year. NOVADAQ anticipates recurring revenues for full year 2017 to be in the range of $48 million to $50 million, reflecting growth of 45% to 51% year over year.

About NOVADAQ Technologies Inc.

NOVADAQ’s global mission is to enable physicians with point-of-care imaging solutions that provide real-time clinically significant and actionable information to improve care quality and lower healthcare costs. Using NOVADAQ’s SPY fluorescence imaging technology, physicians can personalize therapy and achieve optimal results through the precise visualization of blood flow in vessels, micro-vessels, tissue perfusion and critical anatomical structures during the course of treatment. SPY technology enables the delivery of personalized therapies and the achievement of the optimal results for each individual patient. More than 230 peer-reviewed publications demonstrate that the use of SPY technology will reduce post-procedure complication rates and the cost of care for a broad variety of surgical treatments for cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other conditions, helping to ensure that patients benefit from the very best possible treatment and outcome.

SPY Imaging Systems are U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) cleared, Health Canada licensed, CE Marked and registered worldwide for use in multiple surgical specialties and medical applications. The endoscopic version of SPY technology, known as PINPOINT, combines the fluorescence imaging capabilities of SPY with the high definition visible light visualization to establish a new standard in the quality and performance of minimally invasive surgery. NOVADAQ’s LUNA System is used to visualize blood flow and tissue perfusion while treating patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease that impairs blood flow to the extremities and increases the risk for the development of complications such as acute and chronic non-healing wounds and limb loss. NOVADAQ is the exclusive worldwide distributor of LifeNet Health’s DermACELL acellular tissue products for wound and breast reconstruction surgery

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) ﻿(expressed in U.S. dollars, except common shares outstanding) As at

December 31, 2016 As at

December 31, 2015 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,382,649 $ 106,790,202 Accounts receivable 27,596,718 21,767,746 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,971,319 3,362,854 Inventories 4,295,565 10,680,885 100,246,251 142,601,687 Non-current assets Long-term receivables 298,073 - Property and equipment, net 19,508,471 14,830,114 Intangible assets, net 16,847,287 18,539,790 Total Assets $ 136,900,082 $ 175,971,591 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 19,223,889 $ 12,145,572 Provisions 510,203 454,579 Deferred revenue 2,156,096 1,124,808 Income taxes payable 24,433 12,500 Distribution rights payable 250,000 250,000 Other liabilities 445,252 - 22,609,873 13,987,459 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue 729,209 849,299 Distribution rights payable 1,581,127 1,735,012 Shareholder warrants - 16,437,795 Total Liabilities $ 24,920,209 $ 33,009,565 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital $ 337,974,247 $ 322,687,011 Contributed surplus 23,042,165 16,400,830 Deficit (249,036,539 ) (196,125,815 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity $ 111,979,873 $ 142,962,026 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 136,900,082 $ 175,971,591 Total number of common shares outstanding 57,445,151 56,253,327

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (expressed in U.S. dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 Product sales $ 18,247,313 $ 19,103,608 $ 74,811,305 $ 60,798,575 Royalty revenue 594,860 587,425 2,139,047 2,022,822 Service revenue 1,227,277 327,444 3,120,261 990,815 Total revenues 20,069,450 20,018,477 80,070,613 63,812,212 Cost of sales 12,329,679 5,648,556 29,310,596 18,726,012 Gross profit 7,739,771 14,369,921 50,760,017 45,086,200 Selling and distribution expenses 18,254,512 13,157,236 71,919,040 54,517,823 Research and development expenses 4,749,702 4,816,727 17,393,302 17,549,388 Administrative expenses 3,249,679 2,587,381 15,850,196 9,051,435 Total operating expenses 26,253,893 20,561,344 105,162,538 81,118,646 Loss from operations (18,514,122 ) (6,191,423 ) (54,402,521 ) (36,032,446 ) Finance costs (24,029 ) (26,049 ) (96,115 ) (104,193 ) Finance income 59,866 84,015 296,567 249,637 Warrants revaluation adjustment — (3,660,924 ) 1,324,293 5,020,977 Loss before income taxes (18,478,285 ) (9,794,381 ) (52,877,776 ) (30,866,025 ) Income tax recovery (expense) (22,112 ) (12,617 ) (32,948 ) 35,546 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year $ (18,500,397 ) $ (9,806,998 ) $ (52,910,724 ) $ (30,830,479 ) Basic loss and comprehensive loss per share for the

year $ (0.32 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.55 ) Diluted loss and comprehensive loss per share for

the year $ (0.32 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.63 )





NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (expressed in U.S. dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year $ (18,500,397 ) $ (9,806,998 ) $ (52,910,724 ) $ (30,830,479 ) Items not affecting cash Write-down of inventory 4,071,005 — 4,071,005 585,369 Depreciation of property and equipment 1,973,011 1,305,147 6,390,255 5,134,692 Amortization of intangible assets 423,200 423,199 1,692,503 1,710,125 Stock-based compensation 562,639 1,100,425 7,315,582 5,073,548 Imputed interest on distribution rights payable 24,028 26,049 96,115 104,193 Shareholder warrants revaluation adjustment — 3,660,924 (1,324,293 ) (5,020,977 ) (11,446,514 ) (3,291,254 ) (34,669,557 ) (23,243,529 ) Changes in non-cash working capital Increase in accounts receivable (448,827 ) (3,031,955 ) (5,828,972 ) (8,264,443 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,474,441 (1,284,707 ) 2,314,315 (4,468,056 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities and

provisions 4,504,929 (878,738 ) 7,122,177 6,983,146 Increase in income taxes payable 24,433 12,500 11,933 41,841 Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (621,542 ) 57,674 (2,608,465 ) (2,157,604 ) Increase in deferred revenue 321,748 131,792 1,031,288 720,992 Net change in non-cash working capital

balances related to operations 5,255,182 (4,993,434 ) 2,042,276 (7,144,124 ) Increase in long-term receivables (298,073 ) — (298,073 ) — (Decrease) increase in non-current deferred revenue (27,934 ) 214,341 (120,090 ) 297,424 Cash used in operating activities (6,517,339 ) (8,070,347 ) (33,045,444 ) (30,090,229 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Addition of property and equipment (4,359,935 ) (2,494,240 ) (15,079,410 ) (8,057,980 ) Disposal of property and equipment 1,155,384 572,608 4,010,798 1,740,993 Cash used in investing activities (3,204,551 ) (1,921,632 ) (11,068,612 ) (6,316,987 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of options 11,550 371,958 90,462 1,114,403 Proceeds from exercise of warrants — — — 699,209 Payment of other liabilities (145,723 ) — (145,723 ) — Payment of distribution rights payable — — (250,000 ) — Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (134,173 ) 371,958 (305,261 ) 1,813,612 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (9,856,063 ) (9,620,021 ) (44,419,317 ) (34,593,604 ) Net foreign exchange difference (3,566 ) (11,875 ) 11,764 (63,738 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 72,242,278 116,422,098 106,790,202 141,447,544 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 62,382,649 $ 106,790,202 $ 62,382,649 $ 106,790,202

