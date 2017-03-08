Novelion Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novelion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSX:NVLN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases, announced today that the company will participate in the 29th Annual ROTH Conference. Chief Executive Officer Mary Szela is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT).

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed for up to 90 days following the conference by visiting the “Investors” section of Novelion’s website, www.novelion.com.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases. Novelion has a diversified commercial portfolio through its indirect subsidiary, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which includes MYALEPT® and JUXTAPID®, and is also developing zuretinol acetate for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in RPE65 or LRAT genes. The company seeks to advance its portfolio of rare disease therapies by investing in science and clinical development.

