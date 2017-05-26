Novo and Artemis Establish Earn-In/Joint Venture Agreement; Unveil a Large New Gold Project in Western Australia

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NVO) (OTCQX:NSRPF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a preliminary binding memorandum of agreement to farm-in and joint venture gold rights with Artemis Resources Limited (“Artemis”), an ASX-listed mining company, on Artemis’ large, 1,536 square km, exploration package in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Novo has also recently acquired, through staking, a 100% interest in 6,021 square km in the same region targeting newly recognized conglomerate-hosted gold mineralization. This is a new style of gold mineralisation in the Karratha region that represents an exciting new discovery.

New Conglomerate-Hosted Gold Discovery

In a news release dated April 11, 2017, Novo discussed acquisition of the Comet Well gold project near Karratha, Western Australia. Since that time, Novo has aggressively staked 6,771 square km of exploration licenses, mainly in the West Pilbara region (Figure 1). The basis for staking such a large land package is the recent recognition of gold-bearing conglomerates in a previously unexplored sequence of rocks near the base of the 2.7-2.85 billion year old Fortescue Group, a thick pile of sedimentary and volcanic rocks underlying vast portions of the Pilbara region.

In recent years, metal detectorists have discovered gold nuggets, sometimes in concentrated patches, over an extensive area around the city of Karratha. In 2016, several particularly rich nugget patches were found in an area approximately 45 kilometers south of Karratha near Comet Well and Artemis’s adjoining Purdy’s Reward. Detectorists have been active along an 8 km long corridor underlain by conglomerate horizons that are part of a 50-100 meter thick sequence of sedimentary rocks underlying the Mt. Roe basalt at the base of the Fortescue Group (Figures 2). This sequence of sedimentary rocks does not appear on geologic maps of the region. Of particular note, prospectors have recently discovered gold nuggets in situ, sometimes in abundance, in outcropping conglomerates thus confirming their origin (Figure 3).

Gold nuggets at Comet Well and Purdy’s Reward display several interesting characteristics. Most are flattened with rounded edges giving them an appearance similar to watermelon seeds. Most are coarse, +2 mm and are not attached to quartz or other minerals. Gold is of high purity, +96%, compared to lode gold from the Pilbara region that displays purities of 70-90%. Most nuggets occur in the sandy matrix of conglomerate and the sandy texture has been imparted on their surface through pressure during burial (Figure 4). Fine particles of remobilized and re-precipitated gold occur in 2-3 mm wide halos surrounding nuggets (Figure 5). Gold-bearing conglomerates appear to have been subjected to thermal metamorphism in the form of hornfels.

Novo advises that extensive exploration work is necessary to gain an understanding of the geology of these conglomerates, let alone establish a mineral resource. However, given their substantial lateral extent and locally high concentrations of nuggets within them, Novo considers the conglomerate-hosted gold mineralization around Comet Well to be a significant new discovery. Gold-bearing conglomerates are Novo’s primary exploration focus in the Pilbara, and given the vast amount of experience Novo has gained exploring such deposits at Beatons Creek, approximately 350 km east of Karratha, Novo is ideally suited to explore this exciting new discovery.

Novo has staked approximately 6,021 square km southward from Comet Well covering virtually all projected down dip extensions of gold-bearing conglomerates. The addition of the Artemis earn-in/joint venture ground brings in an additional 1,536 square km of land including critical areas of outcropping gold-bearing conglomerates such as the Purdy’s Reward discovery discussed in a news release issued by Artemis on February 20, 2017 (Figure 6). Given that Artemis has already permitted exploration work, Novo plans aggressive trenching at Purdy’s over the next several months followed by drilling later this year. While the development of Beatons Creek project remains Novo’s main focus, Novo views the Comet Well area and its vast new Pilbara land holdings as a potential pipeline of conglomeratic gold projects upon which the Company can grow. A key component of the earn-in/joint venture agreement allows access to Artemis’ permitted mill at Radio Hill, a potential benefit should economic mineralization be identified and put into production.

“The new gold discovery around Comet Well and Purdy’s Reward is truly exciting,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, President, CEO and director of Novo Resources Corp. “Abundant gold nuggets are being found in situ in conglomerates at several locations along what is now an 8 km long corridor. While Novo has staked virtually all projected down dip extensions of gold-bearing conglomerates around Comet Well, the addition of the Artemis earn-in/joint venture ground brings in critical areas of outcropping gold-bearing conglomerates including the Purdy’s discovery. We are looking forward to working closely with Artemis as we explore this remarkable new discovery.”

“Teaming up with Novo Resources Corp. on Artemis’s extensive land package around Karratha for gold-bearing conglomerates will certainly fast track the overall exploration efforts on this very exciting and new gold play in the region, commented David Lenigas, Executive Chairman of Artemis Resources Limited. “Our Purdy’s Reward gold project and Novo’s adjacent Comet Well gold project have now identified gold-bearing conglomerates over an 8 km strike. We look forward to partnering with Novo and creating value for our combined shareholders.”

Key terms of the Artemis Earn-in/Joint Venture Agreement