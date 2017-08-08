Novo Announces First Bulk Sample Results From Its Karratha Gold Project, Western Australia

VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novo Resources Corp. (TSX-V:NVO) (OTCQX:NSRPF) (“Novo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce analytical test results from a bulk sample of gold-bearing conglomerate collected from a trench at the Purdy’s Reward prospect, which is covered by an earn-in/joint venture memorandum of agreement between Novo and Artemis Resources Limited (see details below) and part of Novo’s greater Karratha gold project. As discussed in Novo’s news release dated July 12, 2017, this sample originates from the uppermost horizon of an 11-meter thick sequence of mineralized conglomerate beds. Purdy’s Reward is part of an 8 km trend that has recently been identified as highly prospective for conglomerate-hosted gold mineralization considered analogous to the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Analytical Testwork

Given the extremely coarse nature of gold found in conglomerates at the Karratha gold project, Novo collected a trial bulk sample from the Purdy’s Reward prospect to help establish sampling and assay protocols. Mineralized conglomerate was collected from a 2×2 meter exposure of bedrock at the bottom of a half-meter deep trench. The sample was split into duplicate subsamples and was shipped to Nagrom Metallurgical Laboratory (“Nagrom”) in Perth, WA.

Methodology:

Each sample was crushed to -6 cm (P100) and dry screened at 2mm. The coarse fractions were fed through a Steinert XSS T sorting machine (Figures 1 and 2) that utilizes X-Ray imaging and an induction coil (metal detector) to identify and separate particles of rock containing coarse metallic gold particles. The -2mm fractions were assayed by screen fire assay. The concentrate from this process is referred to as “Sorted Concentrate” (Figure 3). Rock fragments without identifiable coarse gold particles constitute the “Sorted Tailings.”

The Sorted Concentrate was crushed to -2 mm (P100) and coarse gold nuggets (“Coarse Gold”) were recovered by hand during crushing. A subsample of the crushed Sorted Concentrate was taken and assayed by screen fire assay. Remaining crushed Sorted Concentrate was then hand panned generating a gold concentrate (“Fine Gold Concentrate”), middling and tailing. The Coarse Gold and Fine Gold Concentrate were combined and acid washed (Figure 4), and its gold content was determined using specific gravity methodology. The hand panned middling and tailings were analysed by screen fire assay.

The Sorted Tailings were crushed to -2 mm (P100) and passed over a wet concentrating table to produce a concentrate, middlings and tailings. The gold content of the wet table concentrate and middlings was determined by screen fire assay and the gold content of the wet table tailings was determined by LeachWell cyanide leach analysis. Results from the wet table concentrate and tailings were mathematically recombined to generate a calculated head grade of the Sorted Tailings.

Results are presented in Table 1. The calculated head grade of subsample #1 is 87.76 gpt Au, and subsample #2 is 46.14 gpt Au. The weighted average grade of these two subsamples is 67.08 gpt Au.

Table 1 – Bulk Subsample Analytical Results:

Subsample ID Subsample Dry Weight (kg) Sorted Concentrate Weight as % of Total Weight Calculated Head Grade of Subsample (Au gpt) % Contribution of Gold in the Sorted Concentrate to the Calculated Head Grade of the Subsample % Contribution of Gold in the Sorted Tailings to the Calculated Head Grade of the Subsample #1 272.8 2.15 % 87.76 83.12 % 12.53 % #2 269.5 1.82 % 46.14 81.99 % 15.63 %

Interpretation:

Results from this testwork are encouraging at several levels.

The Steinert XSS T sorting machine proved highly efficient at sorting out coarse gold-bearing rock particles. Although the Sorted Concentrate represents only 2% of the overall sample weight, it contains about 82.6% of gold. Because this machine proved practical and efficient, Novo sees it as a means of assisting determination of grade of this very unusual mineralization. Given this machine can operate at about 48 tonnes per hour, Novo also considers it potentially viable for future processing applications.

Although the vast majority of gold resides in the coarse fraction, a significant fine-grained gold component is evident. Although more work is needed to further quantify this fine-grained gold component and its distribution, it may prove meaningful when it comes time to demonstrate continuity and grade of this very unusual deposit.

Novo considers the calculated head grade of subsamples #1 and #2, 87.76 and 46.14 gpt Au respectively, very encouraging. The weighted average grade of these two subsamples, 67.08 gpt Au, which equates to 2.16 oz per tonne.

With this data in hand, Novo plans to work with Nagrom over the next few weeks to generate a refined protocol for sampling and analysing conglomerate-hosted gold mineralization at the Karratha gold project. Novo and Artemis plan to undertake full-scale, systematic trench bulk sampling along the strike of the conglomerate package at Purdy’s Reward, beginning in a few weeks. Plans are also being made to test the use of large diameter reverse circulation drilling on down-dip projections of these conglomerates. Novo has been in discussions with a drill contractor with capabilities of drilling 17.5” (44.5 cm) diameter holes and is preparing necessary permitting to undertake a pilot program of around 30 shallow, 20-50 meter-deep holes.

“We are very pleased with results from our initial bulk sampling exercise,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Chairman, President, and Director of Novo Resources Corp. “Not only was the grade of this bulk sample encouraging, the Steinert XSS T sorting machine proved highly efficient at picking rock with coarse gold particles. We see value in its use for helping determine grade of this very unusual mineralization as well as potential use for future commercial applications. We look forward to working with Nagrom over the next few weeks to develop sampling and analytic protocols applicable to our upcoming trenching and drilling program. Novo has developed extensive experience testing unconventional conglomerate gold deposits at our Beatons Creek project. Traditional exploration and analytic techniques are not well suited to this style of gold deposit. We look forward to exploiting our many years’ experience at Beatons Creek to our and Artemis’ benefit at Karratha. While these initial results are encouraging, a systematic and careful work program drawing on our experience is required.”

Purdy’s Reward is part of Novo’s greater Karratha gold project located in the West Pilbara, Western Australia. The Purdy’s Reward tenement is situated on lands that are subject to a binding earn-in/joint venture memorandum of agreement (subject to the execution, by August 23, 2017, of definitive agreements and the satisfaction of certain industry standard conditions) with Artemis Resources Ltd, an ASX-listed mining company (please refer to Novo’s news release dated May 26 for further details). Novo delivered draft long-form definitive agreements to Artemis several weeks ago and is currently working with Artemis to close out the documents. Novo and Artemis are each entitled to 50% of rights to conglomerate and paleoplacer gold on ground the subject of the Novo-Artemis deal, with Artemis having 100% of all other minerals (including all minerals in JORC reserves and resources announced by Artemis as at May 18, 2017).

Novo recently completed consolidation of the adjacent Comet Well project (please see the Company’s news release dated August 3, 2017). The Comet Well project covers 54.5 square km, the Novo-Artemis earn-in/joint venture covers 1,536 square km, and Novo has staked a 100% interest in 7,638 square km.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and the Company’s Chairman, President and a director, has approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and built up a significant land package covering approximately 10,000 km2. Novo also controls a 100% interest in approximately 2 sq km covering much of the Tuscarora Au-Ag vein district, Nevada. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Quinton Hennigh”

Quinton Hennigh

Chairman and President

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, the statements as to planned exploration activities and the Company’s expectation that it will acquire the right to earn an interest in the Purdy’s Reward prospect. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as Novo having sufficient cash to fund the planned drilling and other activities, and the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent of the earn-in/joint venture memorandum of agreement between Novo and Artemis Resources Limited relating to the Purdy’s Reward prospect.

