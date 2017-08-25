Novo Responds to Recent Public Media Regarding Artemis Resources Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NVO) (OTCQX:NSRPF) announces that it has learned of certain recent public media disparaging one of the Company’s joint venture partners, Artemis Resources Limited (“Artemis”), and its Chairman, Mr. David Lenigas. Novo wishes to make clear that it does not condone such views. Novo and Artemis have recently completed definitive earn-in and joint venture agreements to explore for conglomeratic paleo-alluvial gold across Artemis’ land holdings in the Karratha region including the Purdy’s Reward prospect where Novo and Artemis recently announced the discovery of high grade gold mineralization in a bulk sample. Novo is currently gearing up plans for exploration and is looking forward to moving this new gold discovery forward.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km. Novo also controls a 100% interest in approximately 2 sq km covering much of the Tuscarora Au-Ag vein district, Nevada. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

