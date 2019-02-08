Novoheart Grants Stock Options and RSUs

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novoheart Holdings Inc. (“Novoheart” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NVH; FWB: 3NH) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 420,613 common shares of the Company (the “Options”) and 2,355,000 restricted share units of the Company (“RSUs”) to directors, scientific founding members, and employees of the Company.

Option Grants

The Options have an exercise price of $0.32 per common share. The Options expire on December 6, 2023 and vest 40% on the first anniversary of the grant date and 30% on each of the second and third anniversaries of the grant date. The Option grants are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

RSU Grants

The Company has granted an aggregate of 2,355,000 RSUs under the RSU plan which was approved by the disinterested shareholders of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders held on February 23, 2018. 780,000 RSUs, 1,300,000 RSUs and 275,000 RSUs were granted on April 1, June 1, and December 6, 2018, respectively. The RSUs vest between June 30, 2019 and December 6, 2021. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company. 364,000 of the RSUs were granted to Directors.

About Novoheart:

Novoheart is a global stem cell biotechnology company pioneering an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. It is the first company in the world to have engineered miniature living human heart pumps that can revolutionize drug discovery, helping to save time and money for developing new therapeutics. Also known as ‘human heart-in-a-jar’, Novoheart’s bio-artificial human heart constructs are created using state-of-the-art and proprietary stem cell and bioengineering approaches and are utilized by drug developers for accurate preclinical testing as to the effectiveness and safety of new drugs, maximizing the successes in drug discovery whilst minimizing costs and harm caused to patients.

For further information, please contact:

Ronald Li, CEO

info@novoheart.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

