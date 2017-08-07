Now available: new over-the-counter natural product promises to make quitting smoking easier for millions of Canadians

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Looking to quit smoking? A new and highly effective smoking cessation solution is now available online and at select Canadian pharmacies, targeting the 5+ million Canadians – roughly 17% of the country’s population – who remain addicted to the habit. [1]

Cravv® is a new, first of its kind in Canada, natural health product to help reduce nicotine cravings in smokers, making it easier to quit for good. The product’s main ingredient, cytisine, is an alkaloid that occurs naturally in several plant species and helps to block the receptors that recognize nicotine. In a trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, cytisine was shown to be more efficacious than nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) in helping smokers quit smoking. [2]

The brainchild of Waterloo-based health tech startup zpharm, Cravv® was recently approved by Health Canada as a natural health product.

“We are excited to bring Cravv® to those Canadians who have long struggled to quit smoking,” said Dr. Blake Ziegler, Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy and CEO of zpharm. “Cytisine has been shown to be safe and efficacious in multiple clinical trials and we believe it represents a very attractive alternative to current therapies for the millions of Canadians who currently smoke tobacco products.”

Cravv® is now available for purchase at www.zpharm.ca and in select pharmacies across Canada.

About zpharm

zpharm develops natural health products with evidence of safety and efficacy in areas of unmet need. It is a privately held company located in Waterloo, Ontario. It was founded in 2015 by a highly experienced pharmacist who wanted to bring better treatment options to patients across Canada. For more information visit www.zpharm.ca to learn about the company and Cravv®.

